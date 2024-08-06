A bloat of hippos invaded the streets in South Africa, and people were left in awe of the moment

One video showcasing a beautiful moment of hippos taking over one of the South African streets wowed netizens.

Hippos walked the streets in St Lucia, South Africa, in a TikTok video that wowed Mzansi. Image: Orlando SIERRA and PeopleImages.

Hippos roaming in St Lucia amaze Mzansi

A stunning moment of bloat of hippos roaming the streets in St Lucia, South Africa, wowed many people on the internet, and the clip went viral online.

The video captured the beautiful yet peaceful encounter of the animals padding in a line, leaving social media users in awe. The footage shared by @wilfredveldhuis gained massive attraction on TikTok, gathering over 105K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the wholesome video below:

South Africans love the sight of the hippos on the streets

The online community enjoyed watching the hippos walk the streets as they rushed to the comments section to gush over them while some cracked jokes in the comments, saying:

GG said:

"Our most beautiful country in the whole wide world, no other country has this. God bless South Africa."

Grace Richardson added:

"Beautiful, leave them alone."

Robson Moodley cracked a joke, saying:

"Night shift."

SiphiweLPhiri commented:

"The insurance gang."

Linda shared:

"They look so peaceful and beautiful."

Elephant wanders into campsite, stunning video from Mhondoro safari lodge

Briefly News previously reported that a group of humans had an unbelievable encounter with an elephant, which left the internet shocked and impressed all at the same time.

The footage shared by @mhondorosafarilodge on the video platform shows an elephant walking through a campsite where humans reside. In the clip, the humans can be seen sitting at a table, eating and chatting with one another. To their surprise, the big giant walked in, leaving the people at the campsite in Mhondoro Safari Lodg to freeze as they stared at the elephant in awe.

