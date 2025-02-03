One man took to social media to show a toddler roaming the street in the middle of the night alone

The guy made claims about the mom's whereabouts raising serious questions about the child's care

Mzansi netizens flocked to the comments section with wild theories about how the kid ended up on the street

A man showed a child in the streets at the night. Image: @ofentse_monere

Source: TikTok

A man filmed a toddler roaming the street in the dead of night. The kid, rocking just a nappy, looked calm while standing alone in front of a building.

Man spots abandoned child

The guy claimed the mother was out at a groove when the little one was left wandering. The video was posted on his TikTok page @spanyoritac4djs.

He spotted the kid while passing by with a car. The man sounded stunned as he kept his distance.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

An empty street at night was captured. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The concerning encounter grabbed people's attention on the platform. The footage uploaded on 2 February gained over 1,5 million views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok clip sparks speculations

Netizens shared how they would have reacted if they saw an abandoned child in the middle of the night.

See some comments below:

@melanie.mageza said:

"I'm from Limpopo, I was going to run away. 😭😭"

@kholofelo_mahlangu commented:

"A lost and scared child will be crying out loud. 🤔"

@malebombalz typed:

"Someone said not everyone you see is alive. 😂😭😭"

@peo2101 wrote:

"That's not a baby. 😂"

@buhle6456 typed:

"It’s not a child! 😩😩 You saw izinto zabantu! 😂😂 The owner of that tavern knows.🤞"

@nocyphodlamini asked:

"Mom is at groove, where is the father? Why blame the mum only? Blame both."

@gelo1702 posted:

"Maybe it's the security guard for that shop."

@younga208 added:

"You are so brave! I would’ve thought ngu tokoloshe at that time. 😳"

Other viral stories of abandoned children

The community discovered an abandoned infant in a bad environment and the video made waves on social media.

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal went online to share a heartbreaking story of an infant that was abandoned on a bus.

Briefly News also reported that a cop who looked after an abandoned baby was showered with praise by South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News