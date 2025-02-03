A man burnt a chicken beyond recognition, leaving only skeletal remains in the bottom of a pot

The post's content shared in a TikTok video, resembled a cremated animal, with ribs and ashes sticking together in the video shared

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing their amusement and asking the man how he got the pot in that condition

A bachelor burnt a pot of chicken into ashes in his attempt to make himself a meal. Image: @troybeats23

In an unforgettable display of culinary disaster, a local man showcased a cooking attempt gone wrong, leaving social media users in stitches. What started as a seemingly innocent attempt to prepare a meal, became the subject of viral online hilarious moments that attracted thousands of comments.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @troybeats23, leaving social media users with many questions, as they tried to make sense of what they were seeing.

The man shows off his cooking attempt

The short clip shows only the content of the pot, focussing on the severely burnt chicken, its bones barely recognisable, with its once-dominant features reduced to a skeletal form. The head and chicken rest at the bottom of the pot, resembling something that should have been carefully cremated, not cooked.

The laughter of the bachelor in the background hints at his amusement over the total failure, making the situation all humorous.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA finds the man's video amusing

The clip attracted over 7.1K comments from social media users who found the content extremely funny. Mant wanted to know how the disaster happened and some joked that the burnt pot was a sign that he should settle down and marry.

A man could not contain his laughter after seeing his burnt food. Image: @troybeats23

User @Cataleya joked:

"Take this to the museum 😂😂."

User KHN said:

"This is your sign 😂😂."

User @Happy-Gal added:

"Brother what were you even cooking 🤣🤣."

User @Edem Kojo Johnson shared:

"Let me guess you were working on something or watching movie 😂😂."

User @Dede added:

"You need a wife because of a survival skill😏😂."

User @ betrayal shared:

"The chicken died twice, 😂😂 looks like rejected sacrifice 😂😂."

