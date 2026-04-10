Robert Marawa congratulates Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela after FIFA World Cup 2026 selections

Fans react to Robert Marawa’s celebratory post with praise, criticism, and debate over appointments

Robert Marawa’s post gains traction as supporters weigh in on South Africa’s representation at FIFA World Cup 2026

Robert Marawa has praised referee, Abongile Tom seen here in action before FIFA selected him to represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is leading the celebrations following the selection of two local officials for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Referee Abongile Tom has been named as one of just six referees from Africa for the global showpiece, while Zakhele Siwela will serve as an assistant referee. Siwela is also part of a select group of 10 officials from Africa.

Noting these remarkable achievements, Marawa took to social media on 9 April 2026 to celebrate the recognition of not just two of South Africa's finest but, two of the whole continent's finest.

This came after FIFA confirmed match officials for the tournament scheduled to run from 11 June to 19 July 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In an enthusiastic post on X, the veteran sports broadcaster wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS MR ABONGILE TOM!!! WOW!! WHAT A MOMENT!! WELL DESERVED!!! TICKET TO THE #FIFAWORLDCUP2026 CONFIRMED!!!"

He added:

"Congratulations to Mr Consistent, Zakhele Siwela who will be an Assistant Referee at the World Cup as well."

See the post below:

Robert Marawa's post quickly gained traction, recording more than 167,000 views and triggering widespread reactions.

Fans praise Robert Marawa's reaction

Social media users welcomed Marawa’s post and also congratulated the two South African officials following their global recognition.

@ItsMomoMashhh wrote:

"Flying the flag high. Huge congratulations to Abongile Tom and the legendary Zakhele Siwela. Making South Africa proud on the world stage once again!!!"

@Muleyaneila added:

"Another buccaneer representing us we are winning."

@FMohokare reacted to Marawa’s wording humourously, writing:

"Well deserved appointment, am happy Zakhele Siwela will be manning line as well. Two good appointments from South Africa."

@Ramokabane52269 also praised the appointment, writing:

"Well deserved appointment, am happy Zakhele Siwela will be manning line as well. Two good appointments from South Africa."

Robert Marawa also praised assistant referee Zakhele Siwela (left) captured here walking onto the pitch before Japan vs Spain at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Image: Javier Soriano

Source: Getty Images

Some mixed reactions to Robert Marawa post

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reactions some users questioned the appointment following Marawa’s celebratory message.

@zeeontv wrote:

"Honestly, we can't be celebrating to be represented by this guy. He is awful and mess up games."

@ngwane03jb commented:

"I thought I read somewhere that he wasn't selected...or it was for another tournament."

Controversial social media user @ChrisExcel102 predicted possible controversy, writing:

"They will blame Irvin Khoza."

Despite the occassional mixed reactions, congratulatory messages dominated most of the reactions to veteran sports personality's post.

FIFA referee selections after AFCON 2025 final

Briefly News previously reported on the major decisions FIFA made regarding African referees who will be officiating at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This saw FIFA snubbing a number of top officials, including the referee who officiated the controversial AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal which was later overturned.

Source: Briefly News