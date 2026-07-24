The Trump administration placed South Africa in its highest tariff category alongside China, Japan and South Korea

South Africa rejected US forced labour claims, saying it already has laws banning such practices

SA farmers expressed cautious relief after the final tariff rate came in well below the 30% initially threatened

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The United States hit South Africa with a 12.5% tariff. Image: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

US - The United States has hit South Africa with new import tariffs of 12.5%, placing the country in its highest duty bracket alongside economic giants China, Japan and South Korea.

The move is part of a broader American trade push that affects South Africa and 59 other trading partners, including the European Union.

US makes forced labour claims

Washington said the action targets countries it believes are failing to adequately enforce bans on goods produced using forced labour.

South Africa pushed back firmly. Government officials argued the country already has legislation prohibiting forced labour and banning the import of goods linked to such practices, calling the US claims unfounded.

The Trump administration said the decision came after months of investigations, public consultations and engagement with dozens of governments around the world.

Not all South African exports will be affected. A range of goods has been excluded from the duties, including oil and gas, fertiliser, certain food products and items already subject to existing Section 232 national security tariffs covering automobiles, steel, aluminium and copper.

SA farmers react to final tariff rate

According to Eyewitness News, South Africa's agricultural sector was closely watching the outcome, given how dependent many farming operations are on American export markets. There had been serious concern after reports emerged that Washington might impose duties as high as 30% on South African goods.

When the final figure of 12.5% was confirmed, farmers described the moment as a cautious relief. The rate was painful, but far more manageable than what had been feared. Concerns remain, however, about the longer-term impact on exporters and what the new trade environment could mean for the farming sector going forward.

The tariffs took effect as a temporary 10% global rate expired, pushing South Africa into a higher bracket under the new framework.

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Trump threatens SA with 30% tariffs

Previously, Briefly News reported that Donald Trump is set to hit South Africa with a 30% tariff leading to mixed reactions from locals online. South Africa is one of at least seven countries whose imports are set to face steep blanket tariffs. The new tariffs will take effect from 1 August 2025, the United States President confirmed on Monday, 07 July 2025.

It's not the first time he's threatened the country with a hefty tariff either. In December 2024, he issued a warning to BRICS member nations that threatened the dollar. In April 2025, he announced a 30% tariff, claiming that terrible things were happening in the country

Source: Briefly News