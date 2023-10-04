TikTok video shows two sisters indulging in Chicken Licken in their car to avoid sharing

In a side-splitting TikTok video that resonates with countless South Africans, two sisters found a hilarious way to avoid sharing their beloved Chicken Licken before heading home.

If you live with a big family, then you know you have to be a little selfish once in a while, especially when it comes to food.

Sisters indulege in Chicken Licken alone

The video, posted by user @asagoodman, captures a relatable moment that has left Mzansi laughing and reminiscing about their own sneaky snack sessions.

The TikTok video begins with the two sisters sitting in their car, each holding a piece of Chicken Licken. They clearly don't want to share their tasty treats. So they decided to chow down before going home.

Take a look:

South Africa is here for this secrete snacking

Mzansi residents have wholeheartedly embraced the video, finding it both amusing and highly relatable. Many viewers have shared their own experiences of using similar tactics to enjoy their favourite snacks without having to share with family or friends.

@FYumTi:

"These sisters are my spirit animals! "

@Zone12Mhpu:

"I've done this with chips before, I totally get it!"

@Christy:

"Chicken Licken is sacred; I understand their dedication!"

@MM21:

"This video just made my day! "

@SibuM shared:

"Sisters worldwide can relate to this masterpiece!"

