One stunner in Mzansi captured the attention of many people online after sharing how little she spent on her Shein customs fee.

A lady in South Africa danced as she showed off how she paid a low amount on her Shein customs fee.

Woman flexed paying a low amount for the Shein customs fee

The stunner took to her social media account under the handle @umieydreamzz where she proudly flaunted her package from the popular online store.

In the video, she danced happily with her package and she went on to say that she spent R1200 for her order, and her customs fee was R270. The post quickly gained massive traction as many people were stunned by the shockingly low amount she paid for it.

While taking to her caption @umieydreamzz said the following:

"Shein customs went down."

This comes after the new customs fee rule was implemented from July 1, 2024 where orders under R500 are no longer exempt from VAT and are subjected to the standard import duty (45% for clothing) and 15% VAT.

The change was enforced by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) after it accused Shein and Temu of exploiting the "de minimis" rule by dividing bigger orders into smaller packages in order to evade paying full import tariffs. Which meant that South African shoppers could expect to pay more for Shein and Temu orders, as the new rules aim to level the playing field with local retailers who pay the full 45% customs duty and 15% VAT on all imported goods.

SA reacts to woman's customs fee

The global online fashion retailer has become increasingly popular in Mzansi for its trendy yet budget-friendly clothing. Many shoppers turn to the platform for affordable custom designs, especially when local prices seem steep. The post reignited debates about whether online shopping offers better deals compared to in-store purchases, and some shared their own experiences with paying customs.

Kamogelo Coco said:

"I ordered last weekend for R1800 and got customs of R240 that's not bad right?"

Ntokozo Nomandela wrote:

"Guys, I used to pay less than 150 for an order of 1500, so the customs haven’t really gone down, but compared to last years, it’s not."

Cindy_S expressed:

"Am I the only one who paid R190 tax since last year, I usually order twice a month & orders are always over R1k."

Morake zanele shared:

"Our money on tax last year yoh I still think about it."

Wendaè The Explorer commented:

"Okay, got it, never order at the end of the year, especially between November-January."

Tshireletso Vanessa Lekwene replied:

"I just paid R303 for the same price."

A South African woman paid a low amount on her Shein customs fee and she showed it off Image: @umieydreamzz

South Africans left shocked by their Shein customs fees

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to her TikTok account and shared her shock over the Shein customs price.

previously reported that a woman took to her TikTok account and shared her shock over the Shein customs price. One South African shopper was not entirely impressed with the tax import bill she received after ordering on Shein.

A South African shopper suffered sticker shock at the hefty customs fees on her Shein order.

