A woman took to TikTok to poke fun at herself for being way too early on her first day of work

In the video, the stunner can be seen standing outside her workplace long before entering

The content amused the online community as they flocked to the comment section in laughter

Starting a new job is always exciting and this was just the case for this woman who took to social media to express that she was way too punctual on her first day of work.

A South African lady took to TikTok to reveal that she was too early for her first day at work. Image: @mahle_majola

Source: Instagram

Woman arrives 1 hour early on first day

The lady's video has gathered over 134K views, thousands of likes and many comments. The footage left social media users in laughter. In the clip shared by @mahle_majola, the woman stands outside her workplace with a black bottle. She looks extremely excited to be starting her new job.

She revealed in her video caption that she was an hour early. However, she did not want to enter her workplace because she did not want them to think she was too "excited" to be there.

Mzansi was in laughter over the woman's confession

The woman's content entertained people as they poked fun at her in the comment section, while others simply congratulated the lady on her new job.

Sanelisiwe Shezi said:

"But you are excited. Congratulations, mama."

To which she responded by saying:

"I am.Very grateful."

Aaliyah-Kukhanya gished over the woman, adding:

"Yoh Mahle, I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Here’s to working in a positive working environment, being valued as a team member and having true job satisfaction!!!!!"

Ms Matumba said:

"Awwwwwwwwn congratulations and good luck on your first day."

Abstix77 commented:

"Good luck girl, you're so blessed to have found a job so quickly. All the best for today."

Source: Briefly News