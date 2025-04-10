South African actress Deli Malinga has thanked Mzansi for the massive support they gave her after she asked for donations

After she received an international nomination for the work she does in the local entertainment industry, she asked for help from Mzansi

Some people offered their money to the actress, and then there were others who criticised her for asking for money

'Umkhokha: The Curse' Actress Deli Malinga has thanked people who gave her money. Image: Dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

Deli Malinga expresses gratitude to Mzansi

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga revealed that her plea for donations was fruitful. She recently thanked those generous people who reached into their pockets and chipped on with the little they had.

Malinga was nominated at the Ladies in Media awards held in Kenya. She was recognised as the African Female Actor of the Year. She needed help to fly to the country and attend the event.

She told Snl24 that she was overwhelmed by the massive support people gave her after she asked for assistance.

"I would not have had that experience if it was not for all the people who helped me. l would like to say thank you so much for the assistance and to those who supported me. I will not forget," she was quoted saying.

Actress Deli Malinga appreciated the support from Mzansi. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Why Deli Malinga asked for donations

Deli Malinga's work in the local entertainment industry is recognised across Mzansi. However, after Umkhokha: The Curse ended, she hit a bit of a curveball and had to ask people for help. The star swallowed her pride and went on Facebook to make the plea.

“What an honor being nominated for African Female Actor of the year (not just South African but African. I just see God in all of this. To all of you out there who appreciated my work from day one and supported me throughout my acting journey. I am because of you. Thank you so much. I pray God keeps you guys for me,” she said.

"This is a big announcement. The sad part is that I will have to participate fully on my own. Wish I could get sponsors going to Kenya," she mentioned.

A handful of people offered their money to the actress. In the same breath, there were others who criticised her for asking for money.

She told the news publication that she rarely asks for money, but she had to in this instance:

"I am a hard worker, and I have always worked hard for myself. May God touch their souls and whatever they need, let it happen," she stated.

The star also spoke about a young woman she saw at an airport who remembered that she needed help. The young lady deposited some money to her account, and she is forever grateful.

Viewers react to Umkhokha: The Curse's final episode

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the last episode of Umkhokha: The Curse was on 28 February 2025. Fans across Mzansi gave mixed reactions, as some praised the finale while others criticised its inconsistencies in the storyline.

Peeps expressed contrasting opinions, with some calling it one of the best telenovelas and others labelling the ending rushed and disappointing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News