Nandi Nyembe has expressed gratitude for the support she received from South Africans after opening up about her financial struggles

The beloved star will be honoured at a special event in Soweto on 28 April 2025, where the public is invited to celebrate her remarkable legacy

Fans have expressed overwhelming support for the initiative, with some suggesting it should become an annual event to recognise industry veterans like Mam' Nandi Nyembe

Legendary actress Nandi Nyembe has thanked South Africans for their support after she opened up about her financial woes. The wheelchair-bound star, who received donations from well-wishers, is gearing up to be honoured at a special event.

Nandi Nyembe is grateful for Mzansi's love and support. Image: @nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Nandi Nyembe to be celebrated at special event

Popular South African actress Nandi Nyembe will receive her flowers while she can still smell them. The star who recently made headlines after falling on hard times will be celebrated at a special event at Disoufeng in Soweto. The celebrations scheduled for Monday, 28 April 2025, will start at noon.

The organisers of the event called on all South Africans to show up and show love to one of Mzansi's greatest actresses. Part of the post read:

"Join us for an unforgettable afternoon as we raise our glasses to the incredible life and legacy of Mam’ Nandi Nyembe — a true icon of South African television, film, and theatre. Her powerful performances have shaped our stories and touched countless lives.

"Let’s come together, in true Mzansi style, to honour one of our own — while she can feel the love, hear the applause, and see the smiles she’s inspired for decades."

Fans ready to celebrate Nandi Nyembe's legacy

Social media users supported the initiative to honour Mam' Nandi Nyembe. Others even suggested that the celebrations should be held annually to show love and raise funds for industry veterans.

@Ntuthuko Danisa said:

"I think this initiative needs to be an annual thing to celebrate industry Legends."

@Mavis Deliah commented:

"I would love to see her, she used to be my neighbour, she helped me financially when I was down and out, pls need to see her."

@Slethokuhle Mkhanazy wrote:

"She deserves it. It's time people are given their flowers while still alive."

@Leonard Phokontsi added:

"It's a good initiative indeed."

A look at Mam' Nandi Nyembe's donation story

Nandi Nyembe made headlines when she shared a video asking South Africans for financial assistance. People from all walks of life and her colleagues donated money and groceries to assist the wheelchair bound actress.

Minister Gayton McKenzie also showed his support and donated some money to the Adulting actress.

Nandi Nyembe to be honoured at a special event on 28 April 2025. Image: @nandinyembe

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy bags top gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for Mama Joy, who just scooped another gig in the sports industry. The star, who was the self-acclaimed ambassador for the controversial football team, Royal AM, has been making headlines following its collapse.

Mama Joy is the queen of the South African sporting industry. The star who has graced several sporting events, including the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France, had some good news for her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News