Actress and reality TV star Pearl Thusi approached her latest drama with a sense of wisdom and a newfound perspective

Trolls hurled insults at the media personality, saying that she was on drugs, unattractive and past her time

Fans quickly gathered to share uplifting messages, with many reminding her just how stunning she is

Pearl Thusi fired back at those who made disrespectful comments about her. She addressed the backlash from her last video, in which she suggested that people should stop contacting her for updates since she has friends who can do that for her.

Pearl used wisdom to handle this situation

The 36-year-old star, known for setting the record straight, shared a lengthy video discussing various subjects. She addressed some of the painful comments people have made about her, including accusations of drug addiction and being called old and ugly.

Additionally, she revealed that she was mastering the art of not responding to everything said about her. Since there will always be haters, including the negative reviews of her reality TV show. Pearl also credited her new outlook to personal growth.

The multi-talented Pearl posted the video on her Instagram, tackling the recent negativity directed at her.

Pearl received love and grace

Luckily, her supporters provided a safe space following her moment of expressing her feelings. Many urged her to stay positive and keep her spirits high.

@firstladytshepi wrote:

"Pearly, you are gorgeous, and we love you, period."

@samantha_wills37 commented:

It's not nice to call someone old. You're really beautiful and forever young."

@nelisiwe1557 added:

"Pearl, you are beautiful, with a beautiful house and beautiful children. You haven't even reached 40, and they call you old? Don't mind the miserable bunch; thina siyakuthanda."

@dee_mazwi commented:

"Pearl, there is one thing that you must know: beautiful women like you always suffer from bullying. Girl, you are gorgeous, so you will suffer for that, trust me."

@healthyourselfsa added:

"Growth & wisdom. Some people never grow. They live in the past. You have advanced and improved spiritually over the years into this person who is the true and unique you. What others think at this stage is irrelevant. Wait till you reach 50 - you will be a powerhouse."

@amanda.de.la.vega wrote:

"Don’t worry about them. You know what and who you are."

