From Riches to Rags: Former Millionaire Photographer Now Hawking Masks

Robert Muthee initially worked as a casual labourer at Bidco company before resigning in 1998 to do personal business

Muthee ventured into photography and would make R134 000 per month

However, a R26 000 shylock loan changed his life and plunged him into debts

At the moment, he is selling masks and hopes to bounce back

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Before things fell apart, Robert Muthee, currently selling masks in Thika Town, was living life in the fast lane.

A KSh 200,000 shylock loan changed Robert Muthee's life and plunged him into debts: Photo: Standard.

Source: UGC

To start off, Muthee worked as a casual labourer at Bidco company before resigning in 1998 to do personal business.

While speaking to the Standard, the businessman said he ventured into photography and became a freelancer where people would hire him to take photos and videos for a fee.

In 2002, Muthee said he opened a studio that became an instant success as he would make up to R20 000 per day.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He added that the job enabled him to meet several household names including businessman Manu Chandaria and several presidents.

Shylock

During the interview, Muthee reminisced how he had equipment worth R270k in his office, a new car and did not owe anyone.

However, one day, he said his shylock friend came to his office with R26 000 in cash. This would be the beginning of his tribulations.

The hawker said the shylock offered him the money which he was to return after one month with R5 300 on top as interest.

"My problems started when I took the money. Initially, I did not owe anybody. I took the money and I was to pay R26k. I thought if I bought more accessories for my job, then after one month, I would have made profit and pay back his money," he added.

However, at the end of the period, Muthee said he had only raised R24 000.

"When he returned, I offered him the R24k. He demanded the R2 600 which I did not have. He said he would allow me to pay the remaining R8 000 after a month with an interest which was about R9 700," he said.

Sold his car

Muthee said due to the debt cycle as he had to take a loan from another shylock, he had to sell his car.

However, as he wanted to maintain his lifestyle, he decided to get another car and the company he was working for, Jango Foundation, financed it. He would again fall into financial troubles and sold the vehicle.

Muthee said the lifestyle of borrowing money, including from credit cards, plunged him into debt of up to R539k.

He said he lost friends as he was unable to repay their debts.

Selling masks

To get back to his feet, Muthee started washing cars in his neighbourhood.

After washing them for a while, he turned to hawk masks in Thika Town which is his current hustle.

While in the streets, he said he sometimes overhears people gossiping about how he had money and he is now struggling.

The hawker added that the "Salimia watu pesa huisha" slogan is now real to him but he hopes to stand again.

He disclosed that he has been able to pay about R134k debt from the mask business.

Source: Briefly.co.za