Gunna’s headline act at Milk + Cookies brought together South Africans at Nasrec Expo Centre on 11 January 2025

The American rapper showed South Africa love with the accessory he wore on stage and his heart-warming interaction with fans

Briefly News reported live from the Milk + Cookies festival and captured an inside look at Gunna’s performance in Johannesburg

Gunna’s Milk and Cookies was all about showing his South African supporters love. The American rapper’s fans welcomed the headline act with passion and endless cheers.

Gunna's show in Johannesburg was his final stop in South Africa. Image: @gunna /Instagram / Briefly News

Gunna’s Milk + Cookies show kicked off with a suspenseful six-minute wait that built anticipation from passionate fans. Supporters chanted “Gunna we wanna party “, a plea for their fave to finally take to the stage. The US rapper stormed onto the stage wearing South African regalia as an accessory. His flared pants look was completed with the South African flag as a hair band.

Crowd at Milk and Cookies Festival before and during Gunna's performance. Image: Briefly News

Gunna kicked off the show with Just Say Dat and took his fans on a journey. Gunna performed massive hits, including GWFU, One of Wun, and Jump, which he released with Tyla. The rapper also delivered a performance of the song he found success with, Hot. Fans erupted in cheers as they chanted “Gunnna”. Gunna showed South Africa love, saying, "Yo, we in South Africa, Johannesburg make some noise. He addressed the crowd later in his show, saying, “I feel blessed to be here on stage, I swear to God." Watch a video of Gunna’s performance below:

Gunna fan makes it to Milk + Cookies concert

Briefly News reported on a Gunna super fan who desperately wanted to see her favourite rapper. The young lady is such a big fan that she changed her user name on TikTok to Thembi and Gunna. She went viral after following Gunna at his Gunna Wunna 5k run in a TikTok video. She celebrated scoring VVIP tickets to see Gunna and shared her wholesome perspective of the concert. Watch her clip at the show below:

USA acts at Milk and Cookies

International appearances that made it to the festival included singer Majid Jordan. Briefly News caught his performance and Milk and Cookies. See tghe photos of Majid below:

Majid Jordan performed in South Africa at Milk and Cookies. Image: Briefly News

Read South Africans' reactions to Gunna:

@tsogangradebe said:

"Milk and cookies? S/O for Gunna.

@simplytumeigh wrote:

"Just got home, voice is gone. Yo Gunna you owe me nothing. Milk & Cookies did the things. Good morning thle bathong."

@Jordz_the_only exclaimed:

"@1GunnaGunna unforgettable! Thank you! Milk and Cookies Johannesburg killed it!! Gunna was mad real!"

@justwellington added:

"Majid Jordan & Gunna ? Y’all did a big one."

