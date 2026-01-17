A young lady who let people know that she is a Gunna fan took her love for the rapper to the next level

She showed people how dedicated she was to being a supporter of the American rapper by doing even more after following him at an event

The young lady continued to add more spectacle to show how much she loves Gunna

American rapper Gunna was in South Africa for the Milk + Cookies Festival. The lady who showed people how much she loves Gunna continued to do even more for him.

A woman continued to do the most for Gunna after his Milk + Cookies performance. Image: @thembidoesrandomthings

The woman went viral after following Gunna at his event in Johannesburg. The lady recently gave people another update showing how much she cherished the day she got the opportunity to see Gunna.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @thembidoesrandomthings showed people that she was devoted to being a Gunna fan. The lady posted, updating viewers on the moment she followed Gunna and one of his events in South Africa. The lady went to his fun run in Johannesburg, where she tagged along and got close enough to him to take a picture. The photo she took of herself with Gunna became her prized possession, as she printed it on a t-shirt to create a line of merchandise. In her recent video, she held up a giant canvas of her photo with Gunna, saying she had it done a long time ago. Watch the video below of the TikTokker still raving about Gunna:

South Africa amazed by Gunna stan

Many people thought that the young lady was hilarious when she posted to get another video about Gunna days after his concert. Many joked about the video of the young lady with her latest Gunna appreciation. Read people's comments below:

Gunna came to South Africa for the Milk + Cookies Festival. Image: Milk + Cookies

Ky was stunned by her Gunna devotion:

"When all is said and done, you are the last man standing in Gunna's life I said what I said, and I don't mind repeating it😂."

POKENPRIESTESS 🐞 (DJ) applauded:

"I don't know what everyone else is on about. This is fantastic, keep it going 🔥"

YouTuber | Life w/ Jabulile 💕 exclaimed:

"Aowa Thembi, I’m not even jealous anymore I feel bad for him😩"

Ta_X 💅🏽 was impressed by the woman's love for Gunna:

"Chommie, you deserve this joy and happiness after that car ride with the back-to-back red lights. Mina ngithi QHUBEKA🔥"

Lindondaba gushed:

"You’re the best part of this year bestie😭 The best part of gunna coming to South Africa 🫶🏾"

Nomthandazo Kuhle said:

"It’s okay to move on, babe. Nothing wrong with that."

Derrika Denise was thoroughly amused:

"She must be stopped! 😂 Just kidding. I love all of this!"

