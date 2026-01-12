Milk + Cookies Festival spotlighted the South African music scene with local talent before American rapper Gunna’s headlining act

DJ Kent, A-Reece and DJ Speesdta were among the South African musicians who spotlighted Mzansi music at Milk + Cookies Festival

Briefly News reported live from the Milk + Cookies festival to give an inside look at South African artists following Blxckie's viral post before performing

Milk + Cookies brought international and local talent to Johannesburg. Stand-out South African artists included the iconic DJ Kent and hip-hop head DJ Speedsta.

Milk + Cookies Festival shows off SA Hiphop with DJ Speedsta. Image: @blxckie_ / X / Supplied

Source: UGC

DJ Kent and DJ Speedsta’s set showed Milk and Cookies' intention to give fans the best of both worlds: hip-hop and house music. Milk + Cookies had two stages, and both delivered an enthralling experience for fans.

DJ Kent reminded fans of his legendary status on the decks. DJ Speedsta brought South African hip-hop, to the stage with FrankCasino, who delivered a heart-warming tribute to the late Riky Rick.

What happened at Milk + Cookies Festival?

Milk and Cookies Festival warmed up the crowd with performances from local favourites. Representing Mzansi hip-hop, Blxckie took to the stage early in the day. Blxckie performed at Milk + Cookies during a 15:30 timeslot. The rapper complained on social media, writing:

"See you all at 15:30, maybe it's because Gunna is scared of me."

An X user, Sibu Mabena, defended the "early" timeslot, arguing that it meant Blxckie was a crowd puller. See the X posts below:

DJ Kent graced the Milk and Festival, showing his prowess across house music genres. The icon’s set included hits such as Spin My World Around and other classics that he paired with more modern house music. He masterfully mixed three-step, a nod to new age house music that was pioneered by DJ Thakzin.

Milk + Cookies Festival brought out DJ Kent. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

DJ Speedsta showcases SA hip-hop

DJ Speedsta warmed up the crowd right before Gunna was, and he declared that he was bringing “South African hip-hop to the house” DJ Speedsta earned cheers when he brought out Loationover Pounds on stage. The young rapper is lauded for his Spitrori rap flow, which he showcased in his biggest hit Sosh Plata, earning him a hype crowd. His act was followed by rapper FrankCasino. DJ Speedsta wrapped up his set with a heartwarming tribute to Riky Rick, as they hyped the crowd to sing the hit featuring Riky Rick: Whole Thing. The performance was rendition to the late rapper often lauded as a pioneer of South African hip-hop. Watch the video of the local performances at the Milk and Cookies festival below:

Milk + Cookies attendees review festival

South Africans took to social media and shared their experiences at the festival. Many were raving about the Johannesburg crowd at Milk + Cookies. Watch a video of Milk+Cookies attendees' experience with content creator @bheeposh's who captured the vibe:

Briefly News also spotted Nomuzi Mabena, who MCed the event, keeping the energy going between sets.

See people’s posts about Milk and Cookies below:

@Todi_M2 said:

"Every single artist or DJ gave us their all at Milk & Cookies JHB, it was a lot more enjoyable than the last one in 2025 & seemed more organised, I’m impressed.'

@BusiLethole wrote:

"Milk and Cookies owes me NOTHING! The Joburg show was amazing. Majid Jordan’s set was incredible! I didn’t want it to end. Gunna also put on a stellar performance. Overall loved the show. Even the second stage (Move Mzansi) was lit."

