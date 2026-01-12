A hilarious TikTok video shows a woman who loves KFC getting an appropriate gift on her birthday

People were in stitches over the unique birthday present idea that a woman was presented with by her loved ones

The clip made rounds all over TikTok, and many people were amused by the creative KFC-themed birthday gift

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people one of her loved ones who loves KFC. The lady's loved ones decided to go the extra mile with a personalised gift.

A woman got a KFC birthday cake in a TikTok video. Image: @nyh_thatiey

Source: TikTok

People were in stitches after the woman was presented with a gift that would be perfect for anyone who loves KFC. People commented with hilarious jokes about the birthday girl's KFC present.

In a video on TikTok, @_shamisosoup_ posted on 20 October 2025, she showed a special cake she had made. The lady presented a friend with a birthday cake fit for someone who is a KFC lover. To celebrate the woman's birthday, they decorated a cake with the KFC logo, as well as two pieces of cake with "chicken" next to it. ⋆˚࿔Shamise𝜗𝜚˚⋆ the creator joked:

"PS: 😭the cake was actually a surprise-joke because she’s lowkey addicted."

The chicken pieces on the cake were made of cake too and covered in fondant to look realistic. The lady looked delighted after seeing her KFC birthday cake in the video

South Africa amused by KFC cake

People cracked jokes about how much the birthday girl must truly love KFC. Online users were raving about the creative cake.

KFC lovers react to birthday cake. Image: Huu Huynh

Source: UGC

Many were amazed that a cake could be turned into KFC. According to Fine Dining Lovers, the power of fondant makes it possible for bakers to create life-like cake structures. Read people's comments about the cake from KFC.

KFC South Africa's official account said:

"I loveeeeee it 😂😂❤️"

Nina, the chosen 1 🙏🌶️♥️🇿🇦 was inspired to get her own KFC cake:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I think I'm getting this anytime soon because they laugh all the time at work because I'm just like her 🥰"

luuluom loved the cake idea:

"I need this cake for my mum😭😭"

Cheesecake 🧸🫧 remarked:

"To be loved is to be known😔❤️"

Harmony 조화 applauded the KFC cake gift:

"This is actually the best thing I’ve seen all year."

Enhle Hlela was stunned

"Ngabe ngithi ayikho into enje kodwa nansi yenzeka😭🤣(I thought this was not possible, but now I see it can be done.)"

Ofentse | Digital Diary🌸 related to the KFC lover:

"I don’t blame her 😂"

Make!tHappen, Bry remarked:

"The cake is crazy 😭"

Source: Briefly News