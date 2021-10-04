The Department of Educations says they have received over 2 million applications from over 470 000 young people who want placement as teaching assistants

The department says its website has become slower due to the large volume of applications coming through

The department has over 200 000 teaching assistants posts available and has now extended the deadline until 10 October

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has now extended the deadline for the teaching assistant posts from 3 October to 10 October.

Since applications opened on 27 September, the department says it has received 2.7 million applications. So far, 475,000 young people have submitted their applications and the Department says it only has 287 000 posts available.

The is the second phase of the Basic Education Employment Initiative under the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative that was instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020.

Despite the high amount of applications already received, the department is encouraging young people to apply now that the deadline has been extended. The department says the placement of young people will not be on a first serve, first come basis, reports TimesLIVE.

The department also stated that the huge amount of applications on their website has caused it to slow down and timeout at times.

The Department of Basic Education issued a statement on their official Twitter account that they have added even more methods for applications and have also reminded applicants not to send their applications via email.

Applicants can apply on sayouth.mobi website, which is a zero-data rated website. Applicants can also apply on the SA Youth website mobile website on sayouth.me/DBE.

