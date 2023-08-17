30+ modern and stylish French braid ideas for black girls (2023)

The French braid hairstyles need no introduction. They are the epitome of grace and charm and have a vast popularity base among women worldwide. These hairdos are not limited to a handful of looks but evolve daily with unique and gorgeous style statements. This article highlights the best ideas for French braids for black girls.

Here are some stylish French braids for black girls ideas. Photo: @n.aomico_, @wsj_hair, @swan_braidtrends, @dolledup.byparis on Instagram (modified by author)

Hairdressing has become one of the most lucrative fields in the beauty industry because male and female hairstyles are constantly reinvented and enhanced. Many ladies prefer French braids because they are stylish, protective, and easy to maintain.

Modern and stylish French braids for black girls

French braids look chic and are appealing, but knowing what style to choose can be tricky. Below is a compilation of stylish French braids to try in 2023.

1. Two French Braided Pigtails

A strong middle part is vital to a great finished look. Photo: @bstylez.co, @hylshair on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle is unique because the braids start small at the forehead and become incredibly thick at the end. The braids curve around the ear and then easily fall down the front.

2. Half French Braids

Incorporate minimal makeup and accessories for this hairdo. Photo: @danitamarshae, @n.aomico_ on, @wsj_hair Instagram (modified by author)

If you love long, wavy wigs, you will have all the length, texture and volume you desire with this hairdo. Once you flawlessly glued the wig, do a middle part and style two braids.

3. Two French with Goddess Braids

Finish the look with beautiful hoops and a show-stopping outfit. Photo: @kuddy_braids, @uniquehands29 on Instagram (modified by author)

This style offers a unique and eye-catching combination that celebrates simplicity and complexity. It allows you to express your individuality while showcasing diverse braiding techniques.

4. Front Braids with Swirls

This is a unique double-braided look for a daring girl. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Swirls along the forehead are beautiful and make this style eye-catching. This hairdo is easy to do and is perfect for those who want to show off their black hair stylishly and uniquely.

5. Two French Braids with Feed In

Whether you are looking for something simple or elaborate, there is a French braid style for everyone. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Rock this hairdo as you go to work or run daily errands. It is a simple style with a bit of sophistication, making it ideal if you are looking for a perfect official but stylish appearance.

6. French Ombre

Seek professional assistance if you want to use a permanent hair dye. Photo: @justbraidsinfo, @touchedbykailah on Instagram (modified by author)

Ombre refers to a gradual blending of colours, typically transitioning from a darker shade at the roots to a lighter shade towards the ends of the hair. The specific colour choice and technique vary based on personal preference and desired outcome.

7. Two French Braids with Low Ponytail

This is one of the best haircuts for women if you want unique hair styling options for social occasions. Photo: @swan_braidtrends on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a sleek and polished look? Then this design has you covered. It suits various occasions, from casual outings to more formal events. To enhance the style, you can add accessories such as hair clips, ribbons, or decorative pins.

8. French Boho Braids

French braids are a great way to add extra style and flair to your hair. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

This style creates a whimsical and ethereal look for casual outings, music festivals, or other boho-inspired events. You can brush or comb your hair to ensure it is free of tangles and knots.

9. Half up, Half Down Hairdo

This style is perfect for those seeking a new look for their hair. Photo: @braid_beauty93 on Instagram (modified by author)

This style adds an element of versatility and allows you to showcase the beauty of the hair. To maintain the hairstyle, it is essential to ensure the plaits are not too tight to prevent discomfort or tension on the scalp.

10. Side to Side French Braids

Use hair gel to define your curls or waves better. Photo: @dzdefinez on Instagram (modified by author)

This is the perfect hairdo to grab everyone’s attention at your next event. Create a zig-zag parting that goes horizontally, and start your braids from one side to the other lateral.

11. French Braids with Curls

The best thing about this hairstyle is that it suits all face shapes and hair lengths. Photo: @justbraidsinfo, kaastyllezz on Instagram (modified by author)

Black girls who have a lot of thick hair look great in this style. The hair is not braided to the ends of the braids. Instead, tons of waves cascade down from the shoulder, resulting in a fun, eye-catching style that is surprisingly easy to take care of.

12. Two French Braids with Cornrows

This is a simple and elegant hairstyle that enhances your look. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

With this hairdo, you can showcase your creativity, individuality and personal style. Experiment with coloured extensions and accessories for a bolder look.

13. French Braid with Faux Locs

This braid updo will upgrade your look and enhance your personality. Photo: @wsj_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

This stylish and protective hairstyle offers a unique and textured appearance. It allows you to experiment with different hair textures and embrace the beauty of faux locs while incorporating the classic and elegant braid technique.

14. Braided Buns for Black Girl

If you’re looking for a new hairstyle, try this one out and see how much fun it can be. Photo: @dolledup.byparis on Instagram (modified by author)

This style has existed for a few years, but the vibe always feels new. It is suitable for ladies of all ages and head shapes if you get a hairdresser who can perfectly braid your hair.

15. Two French Braids

This French braid is straightforward to do, and it is suitable for all hair types. Photo: @ambitious_touch on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are in a hurry but want your hairstylist to plait your hair to perfection, this style is an excellent choice. If the plaits are firmly done, you can stay with the hairdo for over a week.

16. Braided Space Buns

To maintain healthy hair while wearing French braids, avoid excessive heat styling. Photo: @ms._kay81 on Instagram (modified by author)

Dividing your hair into two sections is appealing and appropriate for any occasion. For a casual look, decorate with two golden hair rings.

17. Two French Braids with Purple Colour

The purple strands can be evenly distributed throughout the braids or strategically placed to create highlights or a gradient effect. @lovelyniecey_haircare_ on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle combines the classic French braid style with an addition of purple colour. The colour intensity may be adjusted based on personal preference.

18. Long Weave and Two French Braids

This style is perfect for those who want to add length and texture to their hair while incorporating the beauty of braids. Photo: @vanlovhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a bold colour to complement your complexion? Then this is your sign to rock this hairdo. The weave can be of any length and texture to achieve the desired look.

19. French Braids with Bantu Knots

French braids look great in two colours. Photo: @edenbodyworks, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairdo offers a blend of elegance and cultural flair. It allows you to showcase your creativity and individuality with a touch of artistic expression.

20. Twin Braids on the Side

French braids look impossibly chic and put together, but knowing what style to choose can be tricky. Photo: @oluwavickybraids on Instagram (modified by author)

These lines are tightly woven to the head and start small, gradually getting thicker towards the back of the head. The ends of the braids are loose in cascading waves that fall comfortably over the shoulders.

21. Two French lines with Blonde Feed In

This is the perfect hairdo to grab everyone’s attention at your next event. Photo: @enchantedbyke on Instagram (modified by author)

Add blonde feed-in extensions to your natural hair to enhance the length and thickness of these braids. You may need to reattach loose extensions periodically to ensure the hair is intact.

22. Crochet Frontal Wig

This style offers the flexibility to achieve the desired length and thickness without manipulating your natural hair. Photo: @vivianbeautyandstyle on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle combines braids' intricate and elegant look with the convenience and versatility of a crotchet frontal wig. Use hairspray to keep the wig looking polished.

23. Two French Braids with Waves

To enhance the texture and volume of the waves, you can separate the hair with your fingers. Photo: @braidbyliyahh_ on Instagram (modified by author)

With this hairdo, you can create a beautiful contrast between the braids' sleekness and the waves' texture. The style offers a suitable option for casual outings.

24. Two French Braids with Twists

To add a fun twist to your standard two french braids hairstyle, consider incorporating twists into the braids. Photo: @_brithestylist on Instagram (modified by author)

The addition of twists to this hairstyle creates a stylish and modern look. Use styling gel to control flyaways and ensure the hair stays in place.

25. French Braids with gel styling

This style offers a suitable option for any social occasion. Photo: @precisionbraids901 on Instagram (modified by author)

This is the perfect hairstyle for black queens with thick hair. The hair provides ample volume and body to the style.

26. Two French Braids with Pink Loose Curls

To achieve a sleek look, you can use a smoothing serum or gel to tame any flyaways or frizz. Photo: @lastingimpressionshairco on Instagram (modified by author)

Add a feminine and whimsical touch to your next hairdo with this style. Choose an outfit that complements the hair colour to avoid an exaggerated look.

27. Zig Zag French Braids

This stylish and protective hairstyle offers a unique and textured appearance. Photo: @braids_by_yordenis, @_styledbycere on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle gives a unique look making it among the trending styles in 2023. The lines must be perfect and have strong angles to look their best.

28. Two French Knotless Style

Rock this hairdo as you go to work or run daily errands. Photo: @styledbyquellzz on Instagram (modified by author)

This braiding technique offers a natural and sleek look while reducing tension on the scalp. It involves gradually incorporating small sections of hair as you move down the braid.

29. Thick Dutch French Braids

This hairdo allows you to experiment with different hair textures. Photo: @sleeknbraids_forney on Instagram (modified by author)

An incredibly fat braid along the forehead sets this look for black girls apart. For a stylish look, wear beautiful hoops.

30. Two French Braids for Two Sides

Hairdressing has become one of the most lucrative fields in the beauty industry. Photo: @semharatbellosalon, @talenihairstudio on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for a neat and symmetrical hairstyle, this hairdo will do the magic for you. It is suitable for various hair lengths and textures.

How to do twin French braids

Twin French braids are a versatile style that is elegant and fun at the same time. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do them:

Divide your hair down the centre of your head

Tie one side of the part with a hair tie

Separate a 1.3-centimetre piece of hair near your hairline into three sections

Create a left, middle and right section

Weave the left area across the middle section to begin

Weave the right section over the middle section to continue the braid

Add more hair to the left section, then cross it over the middle section

Add more hair to the right section before crossing it over the middle section

Continue the braiding process until you are near the bottom of your hair

Use an elastic band to secure the hair

Braid the other side of your hair

What are banana braids?

Ghana or banana braids is an African hairstyle with a slight 3D effect. This sensational hairstyle has captured the hearts of black girls worldwide, who wear it with class.

French braids for black girls offer a unique hairstyle that showcases unique African beauty and expresses personal style. You need the services of a skilled hairdresser for the best outcome.

