Jackie Phamotse recently returned to court for sentencing

This after the controversial author lost her case against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

Mzansi is seemingly relieved about Jackie's downfall, saying the author needed to be punished

Jackie Phamotse's sentencing hearing on her case against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo has been postponed. Images: jackie_phamotse

Jackie Phamotse was expected to return to court for sentencing, though it did not go as planned. According to reports, the disgraced author's sentencing for claims against Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo has been postponed, and netizens are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for more drama to unfold.

Jackie Phamotse sentencing gets pushed back

Jackie Phamotse made her way to the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 27 February 2024, for her sentencing hearing.

The Bare author was found guilty in 2023 of two counts of crimen injuria, with one count of defamation and another of contempt of court related to the 2018 Twitter (X) posts she made about Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo that also raised questions about the businessman's sexuality.

According to Daily Sun, due to delays in the social worker's report, Jackie's case has been postponed to Tuesday, 5 March for the social worker to decide whether she must be fined, sent to jail or suspended.

X user revealed in a post that Basetsana Kumalo would present her victim impact statement at the sentencing, detailing how Phamotse's crimes impacted her and her family's lives:

Mzansi weighs in on Jackie Phamotse case

Netizens believe that Jackie needs to be punished for the damage she did to the Kumalos, saying it would be an example to keyboard warriors:

lupingcayisa said:

"Jackie must wear that orange overall. You don’t besmirch, lie to the public, disrespect the court, demonstrate zero remorse and expect to be treated with kid gloves. Her unwarranted actions towards the Kumalos were vile, and she must bear the corresponding consequences."

mosika40134 wrote:

"She's getting arrested."

mdu1mbatha speculated:

"Probably six months to three years."

mzontsunduntuli posted:

"Punishment is a must. Perhaps a fine that is equivalent to the cost of impact on the victims."

Jackie Phamotse makes sentencing request

In more Jackie Phamotse updates, Briefly News shared the author and her legal team's request after she lost her battle with the Kumalos.

Phamotse and her team are advocating for a lighter sentence, which would not see her serve behind bars for her actions.

