The former minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa's case has been postponed to September

Kodwa appeared alongside his co-accused Jehan MacKay on charges of corruption after he allegedly accepted a bribe from EOH

South Africans were not impressed that Kodwa was walking freely, and many called for him to be arrested

Zizi Kodwa and Jehan MacKay's case has been postponed. Image: @MDNnews

EKURHULENI — Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa's case has been postponed to 10 September.

Zizi Kodwa's case postponed

@MDNnews posted a video of Kodwa, who appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Kodwa faces charges of corruption as he stands accused of receiving a bribe from the IT company EOH.

Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH executive Jehan MacKay's case has been postponed to 10 September. Kodwa resigned from his role as minister and member of the African National Congress's National Executive Committee. He was sworn in as an MP, but public pressure resulted in his resignation.

South Africans are angry he's not in jail

South Africans were disappointed and mad that Kodwa was not behind bars.

Uncle German said:

"Courts' main job is to postpone cases."

FootballStage asked:

"Will he be arrested?"

Hemera Woods said:

"No wonder Tyla didn't want him to touch her Grammy."

Sadsiki Satan said:

"So many postponements. If you have the evidence, why postpone?"

Vukani Dlamini said:

"Mxm South Africa."

Kodwa denies investigations against him

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kodwa previously denied being under investigation weeks before his arrest.

The National Prosecuting Authority launched an investigation into Kodwa after allegations that he received dirty money from EOH surfaced. His arrest warrant was also leaked to the press.

In an attempt to do damage control, he flatly denied that he was arrested. However, the allegations were proven true shortly after he was arrested and charged with corruption. He also had to vacate his position as a minister.

