Centurion Rugby Club announced the passing of Wessel Steyn, describing him as a true rugby legend who shaped the club

Del Forno Mall at Reds paid tribute to Steyn, saying he became family to them through his loyalty and community spirit

The club shared the heartfelt tribute on Facebook on 14 July 2026, with condolences pouring in from those who knew him

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Centurion Rugby Club has announced the death of Wessel Steyn, a figure widely regarded as a cornerstone of the club, whose passing has left a void in the Centurion rugby community.

Centurion Rugby Club Remembers Rugby Legend Wessel Steyn After His Passing At 64

Source: Facebook

The club shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, posting a tribute from Del Forno Mall at Reds, a local establishment with which Steyn had forged a close bond over the years.

Wessel Steyn's legacy rooted in community

In the tribute, Del Forno Mall at Reds described Steyn as "a true rugby legend whose strength, heart, and character shaped Centurion Rugby Club in ways that will never be forgotten." The establishment said his friendship, loyalty, and passion for the community would remain part of their story permanently.

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"To us at Del Forno Mall at Reds, Wessel became family," the tribute read.

"Go well, Wessel Steyn. May you rest in peace."

Centurion Rugby Club echoed the sentiment, saying Steyn had truly become family to those at the mall and that his presence would be missed by all who knew him.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Wessel Steyn's place in Centurion Rugby

In May 2026, reports emerged that Steyn had been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, following his battle with oesophageal cancer in 2025. The 64-year-old, who was a resident of Hennopspark in Centurion, had been told by doctors that he had between six and 12 months to live.

He joined the Centurion Rugby Club in 2019 as a coach before later moving into the role of grounds manager.

Source: Briefly News