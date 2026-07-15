Radio presenter Nomvelo Zulu has left broadcasting to pursue a political career ahead of the 2026 local government elections

Zulu is seeking the IFP's Ward 1 councillor nomination in Nongoma Municipality after signing off from Nongoma FM following more than a decade in radio

Her departure follows other media personalities entering politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections

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Nomvelo Zulu swapped her radio career for politics. Image: Nongoma FM 88.3

Source: Facebook

Another South African media personality has entered politics ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Radio presenter Nomvelo Zulu has stepped away from broadcasting to pursue a political career with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), where she hopes to represent Ward 1 in the Nongoma Municipality.

Her move comes just days after poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai made headlines by announcing her own political ambitions, targeting the fiercely competitive Johannesburg mayoral seat. South Africa's entertainment sector is clearly in the mood for a career detour ahead of this year's elections.

Radio host Nomvelo Zulu swaps broadcasting for politics

According to the Daily Sun, Nomvelo Zulu, who has worked in radio since 2012, has officially left her broadcasting career to contest the IFP's Ward 1 councillor position. Over the years, she has built her profile through roles at Zululand FM and Nongoma FM.

The publication reports that Zulu signed off during her final show on Nongoma FM on Sunday, 12 July 2026. She is now seeking nomination as the IFP's Ward 1 candidate, with the party expected to make its decision on Friday, 17 July 2026.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Zulu explained that she felt it was the right time to leave radio and dedicate herself fully to public service.

Zulu began her broadcasting career at Zululand FM before joining Nongoma FM in 2017. Reflecting on her journey, she credited radio with opening doors and helping her connect with communities.

"My radio highlight was growth and access to speak with many people in different ways. Radio opened many doors for me. It was a good platform, and many people know me now," she said.

Looking ahead to the local government elections on 4 November 2026, Zulu said she does not intend to make unrealistic campaign promises. Instead, she pledged to remain accessible and present for the residents she hopes to represent if elected.

Nomvelo Zulu said goodbye to radio to pursue a political career with the IFP. Image: Real Nqubeko ndlela kwanongoma osuthu

Source: Facebook

Melanie du Bois enters political race in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that former 7de Laan and Arendsvlei star Melanie du Bois confirmed that she would be running for office in Cape Town.

She revealed why she is entering politics and indicated that she would step away from her real estate career if elected.

Source: Briefly News