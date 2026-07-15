Abdul Khoza says accepting a role on Uzalo allowed him to fulfil a long-held dream of working on a production filmed in his hometown of Durban

The award-winning actor says stepping away from acting gave him the opportunity to write his own stories, and he is now searching for funding to bring them to life

Khoza also revealed that family responsibilities, including caring for his ill father, played a major role in his decision to return to acting

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Abdul Khoza opens up about his acting comeback after stepping away. Image: Abdul Khoza

Source: Getty Images

When Abdul Khoza walked away from acting, it wasn't because he'd fallen out of love with the craft. The award-winning actor felt the industry had stopped seeing his worth, leaving him frustrated and ready to move on.

After months of focusing on himself, writing new stories and putting family first, an unexpected opportunity to join Uzalo in Durban gave him a reason to believe in acting again. Speaking to Daily Sun, Khoza explained why this comeback feels different.

A hometown opportunity changed everything

Khoza told Daily Sun that despite launching his career after winning Class Act in 2011, he had never worked on a production filmed in Durban. Every acting opportunity had required him to leave home and build his career in Johannesburg.

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Landing a role on Uzalo, which is filmed in KwaMashu, changed that. He said being able to work close to home, in an area with deep family roots where his father was born, made the offer impossible to turn down. It wasn't just another acting job it was a chance to finally tell stories while staying connected to where he comes from.

Time away reignited his creativity

Khoza admitted that stepping away from acting became a blessing in disguise. Instead of waiting for casting calls, he poured his energy into writing scripts and creating stories he hopes to produce himself.

He told Daily Sun he is now looking for investors to help turn those ideas into reality, adding that the break gave him the freedom to focus on building something that belongs to him instead of relying solely on acting roles.

Family came before everything else

The award-winning actor says time away helped him focus on writing and family. Image: Abdul Khoza

Source: Getty Images

The actor also revealed that returning to Durban has allowed him to be there for his loved ones, especially his father, Stanley, who has been battling illness. He said being able to work while remaining close to his family brought him peace of mind.

Khoza also thanked fans who never stopped supporting him, admitting he disappeared without explaining himself, but hopes they understand why he needed to step away before finding his way back.

Abdul and Londeka join Uzalo

Recently Briefly News reported that SABC1's Uzalo has expanded its cast with award-winning actors Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi joining the popular soapie. Abdul takes on the role of Ma Ten-Ten, a mysterious and dangerous figure with hidden motives, while Londeka stars as Lungsta, a strong-willed woman whose arrival is expected to shake up existing storylines.

Their addition is set to bring fresh drama, unexpected twists and intense conflict to the long-running series as viewers prepare to see how the new characters impact the lives of familiar faces.

Source: Briefly News