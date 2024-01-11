A Cape Town woman shared her adventurous van life experience in South Africa with her TikTok followers

Akhona Serra showed the peacefulness and simplicity of the van life, no noise and stress, just quietness

Online users reacted to her experience, with many showing interest in experiencing the same adventure

Akhona Serra shared her van life experience with her TikTok followers: Images: @bohemianvoyagel

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman, Akhona Serra, showed off her Cape Town van life.

@bohemianvoyage1 shared a video that got internet users to envy her.

In the video, the TikTokker is seen travelling in a smart yellow van. The video showcases the peaceful and simple experience of van life.

Akhona did simple stuff. She cooked on fire and made tea using an old-fashioned, non-electric kettle.

She revealed that she wasn't alone in this experience. She was exploring the adventurous activity with her husband.

See Akhona's van life experience

One TikTokker interested in exploring the van life asked where they could do so without fearing being robbed.

Akhona answered the TikTokker by telling them what she did.

"Hahaha We usually go to campsites. You can explore in the day then go there to eat and rest."

TikTokkers envy the woman

The video got over 8,000 views, with many online users wishing to experience such adventures in life.

@summer Wednesday said:

"Omg van life in South Africa ❤️❤️❤️this looks so therapeutic and fun "

@Impilo No Zanele shared:

"Finally on BLACK van life South Africa !!! I AM WORKING TOWARDS THIS❤️"

@YT: Life with Yammy commented:

"On my bucket list for sure such beautiful and peaceful vibes."

@Ayanda Maneli said:

"This looks so therapeutic❤️"

@onelahkhumalo shared:

" Living my dream "

@Mka Nala wrote:

"❤️Love this."

@Carolgasa commented:

"Wow I'm definitely going to do this one day "

