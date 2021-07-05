Glam Girl: Inside Makhadzi’s Fabulous 25th Birthday Party

Makhadzi recently turned 25 years old at the end of last month and decided to throw herself a glamorous party

The Limpopo-born dancer and singer had a beautiful black and gold themed event and looked beyond stunning

Many social media users complimented her on looking fabulous and once again wished the musician a very happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African singer and dancer recently turned 25 on 30 June and she chose to make her birthday party a lavish affair.

Makhadzi hosted her 25th party recently and looked absolutely stunning. Image: @makhadzimuimbi

Source: Instagram

She recently released photos from the black and gold themed event and sis looked absolutely stunning.

Taking to her Twitter account, Khadzi posted a few snaps from the event.

Khadzi opted to wear a black and gold strapless dress with a gorgeous ruffle on one shoulder. She opted to keep her hair pulled back in simple but stylish cornrows. The décor matched her outfit as black and gold balloons surrounded the room.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the post, many were impressed by the stunning setup while others expressed their usual disbelief that the musician is actually 25 years of age.

Here are a few of the reactions:

@africanson23 said:

“The more you put emphasis on your age is the more I'm reminded that I used to watch you perform in Polokwane when I was still at Unisa & that's almost ten years back. Someone with better mathematical acumen please assist with calculations. Anyway, happy birthday Makhadzi!!!”

@david_tema said:

“I hope our Princess Makhadzi enjoyed her birthday, we trully blessed.”

@followmfondini said:

“You're beautiful it's no joke!”

@lelethuzintle said:

“You so cute.”

@analyah said:

“May God bless you with another 25 year more.”

Makhadzi has been hogging the headlines recently after she got into a feud with King Monada. The muso later admitted that it was all to promote their album.

Makhadzi admits feud with King Monada was publicity stunt, SA sceptical

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi caused a stir on social media when she claimed that King Monada is trying to take credit for her work.

Makhadzi claimed that Monada was not there when she agreed to make the song with Prince Benza. Now,

The singer went on to retract her statement.

Taking to social media, Makhadzi claimed that it was all for show and the feud was just so that the song could get more numbers. She also said that it seemed to work.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za