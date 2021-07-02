Makhadzi Claims Feud With King Monada Was a Publicity Stunt, SA Unconvinced

In a strange turn of events, Makhadzi said that she's not feuding with King Monada and it was all a publicity stunt

Earlier in the week, the artists were squaring up because they were fighting over who has ownership of the song Ghanama

Mzansi social media users are not convinced by Makhadzi's statement, where she said that she just wanted to push the song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi singer Makhadzi caused a stir on social media when she claimed that King Monada is trying to take credit for her work. Makhadzi claimed that Monada was not there when she agreed to make the song with Prince Benza. Now, the singer is retracting her statement.

Taking to social media, Makhadzi claimed that it was all for show and the feud was just so that the song could get more numbers. She also said that it seemed to work.

"Tomorrow we are dropping Ghanama official audio Makhadzi and King Monada ft Prince Benza ... I would like to inform everyone that me and Monada we are fine we did those live videos for publicity stunt.. and it really worked for our song to be known before the release," she said.

Makhadzi says that she's not feuding with King Monada and it was all just a publicity stunt. Image: King Monada and Makhadzi Muimbi SA

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users are not convinced by Makhadzi's statement

Check out the reactions to Makhadzi's tweet from social media users below:

@umalambane_zn said:

"This is why SAMA awards mize your music."

@KaraboRithuri_ commented:

"Yoh yoh yoh - you don’t tell people when something is a publicity stunt."

@bevditsie said:

"This is disgraceful sis. Especially in light of the exploitation we continue to face as women in this industry."

@RealMrumaDrive commented:

"That was not a publicity stunt, ngeke sizwe ngani... We love Ghanama regardless."

King Monada and Makhadzi were arguing over the ownership of Ghanama

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi and King Monada were at odds after a video of their new song Ghanama went viral. The Limpopo artists are currently clashing over ownership of the track.

The song, according to the Matorokisi hitmaker, is hers. She claims that she brought the song to King Monada and that she brought Prince Benza, who made the beat, to the fore to make a beat for her. Makhadzi explained her side of the story in a Facebook post.

"Our king must just drop his song called Impossible ft Makhadzi 'cause we can't let greediness make us fight! How can you own a song without doing anything?" said Makhadzi.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za