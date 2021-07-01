Thembi Seete Breaks Her Silence Following Reports of Having House Trouble

Thembi Seete might've realised that she has a huge fanbase following Mzansi working overtime to defend her online

The Gomora actress trended on social media after a report by a media publication said she almost got evicted from her house

Thembi took to social media to thank everyone for supporting her and finally broke her silence on the matter

Mzansi veteran actress Thembi Seete is grateful for the support she's been receiving from others after reports stated that she almost lost her shelter. Taking to social media, Thembi thanked the people of Mzansi for their never-ending support during a difficult time.

"Just wanna say thank you. That’s all. I love you too and I appreciate your support. Be safe guys," she captioned the post.

And in true Thembi Seete fashion, she posted a picture of herself looking stunning with a full face of makeup. Seems like she's shaking off the drama after that report that she had to settle arrears to avoid being evicted.

Mzansi social media users continue to show support to Thembi Seete

Thembi is still getting lots of support from everyone. When the report came out at first, Mzansi social media users were not impressed about such news being published during a pandemic.

Check out the reactions to Thembi's post below:

edwardbillion said:

"Listen you are a force and powerhouse Tay - keep on keeping on, I look up to you and am proud of you always."

askiar_ commented:

"You're welcome ma'am, anything for you."

nhlanhla_nciza said:

"We love you so much."

