Mzansi Stands Up for Thembi Seete After Reports Stated She Almost Lost Her Home

A report over the weekend said that Thembi Seete almost lost her home and this caused outrage from social media users

Mzansi thinks that reporting on someone losing any of their assets during a pandemic is not in good taste at all

The comments section of the post were highlighting how this type of information shouldn't be making it on newspapers

Mzansi social media users are not impressed by a report they received over the weekend that detailed how Thembi Seete almost lost her home. According to the report by City Press, Thembi paid more than R50 000 in arrears to avoid losing her home.

As much as Mzansi loves gossip and celebrity news, this one rubbed them off the wrong way. The country is currently facing a pandemic and social media users feel that reporting on this kind of information is in poor taste.

Even Cassper Nyovest chimed in and said that reporting on someone losing their assets during a pandemic is a little insensitive, and because of the timing, he might've been talking about Thembi.

Social media users are outraged that media houses are reporting on Thembi Seete's misfortune. Image: @thembiseete_.

Mzansi social media users dragged City Press for reporting on Thembi's problems

Check out the reactions where Mzansi social media users were making it known that they've had enough:

@KingThesues said:

"Absolutely disgusting journalism. What if she fell into arrears. All are struggling during this pandemic and artists especially."

@kagisoMogale commented:

"Why is it any of our business? She’s not the first nor the last. This is not newsworthy."

@thabiler6 said:

"I wish her well. Nobody deserves to lose their homes during these perilous times. And these are very difficult times."

