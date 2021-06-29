Refilwe Modiselle Celebrates Thembi Seete for Being an Amazing Inspiration

Thembi Seete is gaining lots of support from Mzansi and this includes from fellow actress Refilwe Modiselle, who praised her online

Refilwe took to social media to talk about how Thembi uplifted her when she was little and this made her feel like a true beauty

Mzansi social media users have been defending Thembi Seete after a report by a media publication talking about her being in payment arrears

Refilwe Modiselle, a South African model, has commended fellow actress Thembi Seete, recalling an inspiring meeting with the actress when she was a rising star.

This comes after City Press reported that the actress had avoided eviction by paying R50 000 in arrears to keep her Johannesburg house. Mzansi celebrities were outraged by the story, which accused them of being insensitive, prompting many to support Thembi.

Refilwe Modiselle showed major love to Thembi Seete for being an amazing person and uplifting her back in the day.

Source: Instagram

Refilwe took to social media to talk about a moment she shared with Thembi that made her see just how wonderful she is. She posted:

“The coolest calm collected and hardworking soul. Loved her since the get-go. When I was 18 she'd just got off stage from performing and spotted me and said, 'Oh my God baby, do you know how beautiful you are?' This touched my soul for a girl called ugly by society."

She went on to say that she has worked on various projects with the actress and that her spirit has stayed high despite the difficulties.

"In all her elevations, her spirit has kept a consistency. You are loved dearly, sis. For the legend, you are: thank you, Godly,” said Refilwe.

Mzansi social media users are defending Thembi Seete after a news report about losing her home

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi stood up for Thembi Seete after reports stated she almost lost her home. Mzansi social media users are not impressed by a report they received over the weekend.

According to City Press, Thembi paid more than R50 000 in arrears that she owed on her bond payments. As much as Mzansi loves gossip and celebrity news, this one rubbed them up the wrong way.

The country is currently facing a pandemic and social media users feel that reporting on this kind of information is in poor taste.

Even Cassper Nyovest chimed in and said that reporting on someone losing their assets during a pandemic is a little insensitive and because of the timing, he might've been talking about Thembi.

Source: Briefly.co.za