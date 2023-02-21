A man from Denver, Johannesburg, shared a photo of his messy hostel room in a Facebook post recently

The image was posted into a group where users give feedback on their rooms and interior decor or designs

The Facebook group members criticised the man's messy room and suggested improvements

A hostel room that needs a lot of TLC. @Thafalezono Mkhwanazi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Which one is this now? A man from Denver, Johannesburg, shared a photo in a Facebook post showcasing his hostel room. With marred walls, an unkempt bed, and Sparletta bottle on the floor, people weren't quite sure what they were looking at.

"Fist Thami phostingi," the man said in the post, further confusing netizens.

The Denver hostel room looked a mess

The Facebook group he posted the image in often gives feedback to users on their rooms. This post was bound to get a lot of it, given the state of the hostel.

See the image for yourself below:

Denver man's post goes wrong. @Thafalezono Mkhwanazi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africans let the man know exactly what they thought of his room

@Kumbutso Kay said:

"What have you posted, sir?"

@Glynic Zwiḓo said:

"As I'm trying to zoom the chair's leg, now I can't see properly."

@Chele Ndlovu said:

"Do the bed phela, and you are ready to go and leave your room like this? l can imagine the smell of this room. 5L paint will be enough."

Ngwana Mashishi commented:

"You can't wear Carvella while your room is not looking beautiful boy. Your clothes on the window, aowa my brother."

