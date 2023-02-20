A Pretoria business owner posted a Twitter message to clarify that his doppelganger neighbour was unrelated to him

The post included a photo of the two sitting in a car, which showed their striking resemblance

Netizens found it uncanny and continued to speculate on whether they were brothers

We look alike, but we are not brothers. @FManenzhe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Well, someone's parents have a lot of explaining to do. A Pretoria business owner recently shared a Twitter post to clarify that he and his doppelganger neighbour were unrelated.

"This guy is just my neighbour. We are not brothers," he laughed

But the pictures say a thousand words.

The Pretoria gent posts photos of his neighbour as proof

The post contained a picture of the two sitting in a car, and it's hard to tell who is who.

"Hope you guys will now stop asking me if I am related to him," he said.

Take a look and decide for yourself:

Netizens still thought there was more to the story

@JayGibbs_ said:

"Separated at birth."

Salt & Pepper joked:

"Anahlaliswe phansi abazali. Babuzwe haikhona "

@dideestars said:

"The resemblance is uncanny, though!"

@ChueneDaniel said:

"Tse dingwe ke maaka that's your brother"

Man becomes his nursery school teacher's lecturer

In other 'it's a small world' news, Briefly News reported on a Nigerian man who became a lecturer to a woman who taught him when he was in nursery three. Anucha said he walked into his class only to discover that Aunty Ijeoma was one of the students taking his course.

His joy knew no bounds as they both hugged passionately. He described the teacher as very kind.

Anucha said on Facebook:

"Early this week, I reconnected with Aunty Ijeoma, who was my Nursery 3 teacher at St. Joseph's Development Nursery/Primary School Umuchichi Aba. Fortunately, she has been a student in my department and I knew not until they came to take my course."

Source: Briefly News