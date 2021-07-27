Locals Dream Of What They Would Do if they Won the R18m Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot is sitting at a whopping R18 million and people are imagining what they would do if they won

Social media users shared their reactions about what they would do with the winnings

A lot of people had big plans for what they would do with the R18 million and some people had some hilarious ideas

Social media users started to built castles in the sky when they heard that the Powerball jackpot had hit a record R18 million.

They took to social media to share what they would do with the millions if they won.

Social media users dreamed of what they would do if they won the R18 million Powerball jackpot. Photo credit: @Eliza_Sibeko

Source: Twitter

Briefly News took a look at some of the dreams people had in mind if they won the R18 million jackpot.

@GomolemoSA_:

"Try your luck today guys... Who knows tonight you might be smiling alone in your room after finding out you're finally a millionaire."

@thechosen_lady:

"If I win this, I’m deactivating all my socials and enjoying my wealth privately."

@Eliza_Sibeko:

"Dear God, it's me your child. All iIask is to win this jackpot ️️. I promise to be a good child, behave, respect and not blow it all. I will use it wisely. Thank you and Amen."

@MotheoLebelo:

"I am not feeling it. Will skip this huge even though this money would make a huge difference in my life and loves ones. Many best wishes everyone."

@NAybomvana:

"It's my wedding anniversary tomorrow.... and I have made a promise to make a donation for underprivileged children GOD I NEED THIS"

