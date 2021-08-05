Forbes has presented their seventh annual list of America’s richest self-made women, who are worth a combined $118 billion (R1,7 trillion), 31% more than last year

According to the publication, a soaring stock market and a flurry of IPOs lifted the fortunes of these 100 entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers by 31%

Rihanna, who was recently declared a billionaire, joins Diane Hendricks, Kim Kardashian, Dolly Parton and other moguls

Women keep starting businesses all over the world and it is worthy of note how they work hard to record groundbreaking achievements while at it.

With the goal of celebrating their successes, Forbes presented its seventh annual list of America’s richest self-made women.

Some of the self-made billionaires Photo credit: @badgalriri/@kimkardashian/@dollyparton

A soaring stock market and a flurry of IPOs lifted the fortunes of these 100 entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers by 31% since last year, to a combined $118 billion.

On the list is the businesswoman holding the first position for the fourth year in a row, Diane Hendricks who co-founded roofing supply firm ABC with her late husband Ken (d. 2007).

Other women on the list include Kim Kardashian, whose fortune has surged as the value of shapewear firm Skims has taken off, Rihanna whose bulk of fortune comes from Fenty Beauty and Dolly Parton, who bolstered her music catalogue with a smart investment.

The list is not exclusive to just older women in the game, ages range from 23 (Kylie Jenner) to 95 (life sciences entrepreneur Alice Schwartz).

These women also live in 22 different states, though nearly half - 46 -reside in California. About 10 reside in New York with eight, seven and four women residing in Texas, Nevada and Florida respectively.

Massachusetts and Wisconsin have three women residing in them respectively.

