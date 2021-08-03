Cooper's mother, who was a fashion designer, artist and heiress, first moved into the home in 1997

Following the death of Cooper's mum in 2019, the news anchor finally decided to list it for sale

The home is a two-bedroom, two-full-bathroom apartment that belonged to the late New York icon Gloria for more than two decades

Celebrated CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper has put his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s longtime New York City home on sale.

TV anchor Anderson Cooper put his late mum's house on sale about two years after her demise. Photo: Anderson Cooper

The news anchor listed his late mother's home on sale barely two years after her death.

According to NY Post, the news anchor listed the house on sale for a whopping R1 575 516 096.

Cooper's mum stayed in the house for more than 2 decades

Briefly News understands the home, which is located in Midtown East at 30 Beekman Place, is a two-bedroom, two-full-bathroom apartment that belonged to the late New York icon Gloria for more than two decades.

The house also comes with an eat-in kitchen, a library and an oversized windowed foyer with high ceilings.

New York Times reported that Cooper's mother, who was a fashion designer, artist and heiress, first moved into the home in 1997.

No renovations were made ever since, all in a bid to maintain its original structure.

According to real estate experts, the price, which they claimed is slightly low is because of its lower placement, especially with it being located on the second floor of the building.

20th century home

The listing of the home described the property as “ideal for a discerning client who will delight in owning the former home and sanctuary of one of the 20th century’s most significant and highly admired icons; an artist, designer, writer and true renaissance woman.”

Daily Mail UK reported that the price of the house does not include the R56 570 monthly maintenance fee that comes along with owning the home.

Two people, namely Ileen Schoenfeld and Aracely Moran of Brown Harris Stevens, are the people responsible for listing.

The magnificent property also has a newly completed fitness centre, bike storage and has easy access to the East River promenade

Cooper's late mother, Vanderbilt died on June 17, 2019, at the age of 95.

