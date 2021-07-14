The house is located in a secluded area of Beverly Hills and stands on 7 628 square-feet

It is reported to have five bedrooms and a stunning pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard and seven bathrooms

The singer reportedly purchased the house in late 2020 for a whopping R187 million, but it's unclear if she's ever lived in it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

US singer Rihanna is reportedly renting out her stunning Beverly Hills mansion, but enthusiasts will have to dig deep for a chance to live in her home.

Rihanna's mansion was originally built in the 1930s. Photo: The Grosby Group.

Source: UGC

The artiste has been spending too much time in New York with her lover ASAP Rocky lately and even recorded a music video together.

According to TMZ, the singer is offering her California based mansion at R1.1 million a month to anyone who can afford it.

The 7, 628 square-feet house is said to have five bedrooms and a stunning pool, spa, fire pit and an open-air courtyard and seven bathrooms.

The mansion was originally built in the 1930s in a secluded area with neighbours such as Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Madonna, according to Daily Mail.

Swipe for more stunning snaps of the mansion.

Rihanna is said to have purchased the house in late 2020 for a whopping KSh 1.4 billion, and it is not clear if she's ever lived in it.

It is also her second home in the area.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old star has rented homes, but it is said to be the most expensive one yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Just recently, Briefly News reported that police were called to Rihanna's home after a man was spotted climbing over the fence.

According to TMZ, the unwanted visitor was seen at Rihanna's Los Angeles home.

The Umbrella singer's security team informed the cops, who reportedly arrived in force with their sirens blaring.

However, they were informed that the intruder had already left. A source in law enforcement told the publication that the incident happened at around 7am.

The singer was not in the mansion at the time, and reports say it is also one of the homes she rents out.

Other celebs to face invasions in LA include Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za