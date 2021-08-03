Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Scott, once married to the richest men in the world, have joined forces to give to charity

The two donated over R571 million to organisations pushing for gender equality

Scott divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019, while Melinda and Bill Gates's divorce was finalised in August 2021

The former wives of the world’s richest men teamed up to empower women through promoting gender equality.

Melinda Gates (l) and MacKenzie Scott (r)jointly donate over KSh 4 billion to organisations pushing for gender equality. Photos: Taylor Hill and Matthew Stockman.

Source: UGC

The duo announced the donation together, with Scott saying those fighting for gender equality are not alone.

"The awardees are strong teams working on the front lines and from within communities to help women build power in their lives and careers. And best of all, they’re not alone,” Scott, who divorced Bezos in 2019, said in a statement.

Bill and Melinda

Both women divorced their billionaire husbands, and Melinda and Bill’s divorce was finalised on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The finalisation of the divorce comes three months after Bill and Melinda, who were married for 27 years, announce their plan to split up.

The court filing announcing their official separation stated that neither is asking for a name change but did not shed light on what would change.

The two previously pledged to continue working together via a joint statement that read in part:

"We will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple."

Bezos and Scott

The divorce between Bezos and Scott was finalised in 2019, and she soon after became the richest woman in the world.

Since then, Scott has made a name for herself by donating vast sums of money to charity.

In June 2020, she donated R35 billion before making a R55 billion donation in December.

According to Bloomberg, her net worth stands at over R660 billion.

In March 2021, Scott has was married to Dan Jewett, a science teacher at her children's school.

