Ithuba has announced that one lucky player has scooped a staggering R11 million over the past weekend

Lotto says the lucky winner bought the ticket in Gauteng and played using R80 via quickpick

South Africans went straight to social media to congratulate the lucky citizen but many say winners seem to come from one province only

Gauteng has once again produced a millionaire and that was confirmed by the National Lottery on Monday. Ithuba has posted the news on social media.

According to the post, the new millionaire has clinched a substantial R11 million after playing the Lotto Plus 2 using a quickpick. It is also reported that the lucky winner spent R80 when purchasing the winning ticket in Gauteng. South Africans have congratulated the new millionaire.

“Congratulations GAUTENG! You have a new #LOTTOPLUS2 jackpot winner of R11,793,962.80 from the 26/06/21 draw! #QuickPick selection & ticket wager amount was R80.”

@Moeti Dintwe said:

“Congratulations to the winners and let's keep trying our luck, one day is one day. Don't give up, I salute you.”

@Nduduzo Ntshangase said:

“Lotto is just lucky, imagine he/she won with a quickpick.”

@Wonder Nkosi said:

“The rich get richer day by day. All the time Gauteng Gauteng Gauteng Gauteng... tsek man.”

@Thulisile Sithole said:

“Yoooo congress kowinile!”

@Mjay Nongubo said:

“I’m back and ready to play again.”

@Kagido Matsile said:

“It's supposed to be me cos when I get there, the machine is broken.”

@Davey WseNgcobo said:

"Your picking machines just love people from Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town but hate people from Eastern Cape don't they?"

