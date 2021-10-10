Juli Boeheim: age, height, children, spouse, career, profiles, net worth

Juli Boeheim is an accomplished businesswoman who was brought into the spotlight by her husband, Rick, a renowned basketball coach for Syracuse. Their relationship caused some controversy regarding the significant age difference between the two, but they have not let that get to them. With three children and several years of marriage under their belts, this couple is a testimony of true love. Find out more about this successful executive and her sport obsessed family with Briefly.

Juli Boeheim's profile

Full name: Juli Boeheim

Juli Boeheim Maiden name: Greene

Greene Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Date of birth: 5 March 1966

5 March 1966 Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Juli Boeheim's age: 55 years in 2021

55 years in 2021 Current residence: Syracuse, New York City

Syracuse, New York City Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: Jim Boeheim

Jim Boeheim children: Buddy, Jamie and James

Buddy, Jamie and James Juli Boeheim's height: 5’5 ft

5’5 ft Weight: 68 Kg

68 Kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Juli Boeheim's college: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Occupation: Businesswomen

Businesswomen Juli Boeheim's net worth: $4.5 million in 2021

$4.5 million in 2021 Juli Boeheim's Instagram: @jjb_foundation

@jjb_foundation Facebook:

Twitter: @JJB_Foundation

Jim Boeheim with his wife Juli and daughter Jamie, along with director of athletics Daryl Gross and the mayor of Detroit Dave Bing on the court after his 900th career win in 2012. Photo by Nate Shron

Source: Getty Images

Juli Boeheim's biography

Born as Juli Greene in Miami, Florida, not much else is known about this successful businesswoman's childhood. She earned her master's degree in children and family studies from the University of Kentucky. Her research was mainly focused on newborns and young children, as well as developmental disorders and other disabilities. She founded the Boeheim Foundation with her husband in 2009, which works to improve the lives of underprivileged kids while also supporting cancer research and activism.

Juli Boeheim's wedding

While the lovely couple used to spend most of their time on the basketball court, they initially befriended each other at the horse tracks. They first laid eyes on each other in 1994 at a Kentucky Derby celebration in Lexington, and they have been together ever since. They were married within three years and started the charity organisation, Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, together.

What is the age difference between Jim and Juli Boeheim? With over 20 years separating them, Juli (55) and Jim (76) break the stereotypes and prove that age does not affect one's ability to love. With three children between them, this lovely couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

Jim Boeheim gets a celebratory kiss from his wife, Juli, following the Men's Division Final Four Championships. Syracuse went on to defeat Kansas 81-78 for the championship title. Photo by: Ryan McKee

Source: Getty Images

The Boeheim family

Jim Boeheim is an American basketball coach who guided Syracuse towards the NCAA title in 2003. He has 982 victories in his chosen field. He's led Syracuse to five Championship Games, and this season he directed the Orange towards the Sweet 16, where he was considered the oldest coach in NCAA Tournament history to win a match.

Jimmy, the eldest child, was a forward at Cornell University. Jimmy started 19 games and had a 43% shooting percentage during his junior season. Unfortunately, the Ivy League suspended its winter sports tournaments owing to the coronavirus epidemic; therefore, he did not get to compete in his final year.

Jackson opted to play for his father at Syracuse University, where he is majoring in sports management. During the 2020-2021 term, he was selected first-team All-ACC Tournament.

Jamie, Jackson's twin sister, was a forward for the University of Rochester and appeared in 21 matches during her freshman year. During the 2019-2020 period, she operated as the team manager.

Julie Boeheim with sons Jimmy and Buddy, along with her husband Jim Boeheim and daughter Jamie at the Cornell Big Red versus the Syracuse Orange game. Photo by Gregory Fisher

Source: Getty Images

The Syracuse scandal

Syracuse has been sanctioned for three reasons: inappropriate incentives, academic misconduct, and a failure to implement the university's regulations on narcotics. The NCAA spent eight years investigating the improprieties in Syracuse's athletic program, and the ultimate result was one of the harshest penalties in college sports history. The punishment included the loss of three scholarships every year for the following four seasons, as well as the reduction of 108 victories from coach Jim Boeheim's record.

The tragic accident

Juli and her husband were driving home on 20 February 2019, when they were involved in a collision on Interstate 690 in Syracuse. Jordan Jimenez, a 51-year-old pedestrian, was killed when the Boeheim's vehicle struck him.

According to the report, the accident was caused by the slick road and rainy conditions, and the couple was acquitted of all charges. They both offered their condolences to Jimenez's family and pledged to assist them financially.

Juli Boeheim peaks with a member of the ESPNU broadcast team at a basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Hampton Pirates in 2014. Syracuse defeated Hampton 65-47. Photo by Brett Carlsen

Source: Getty Images

It is safe to say that age is indeed just a number and should not be an excuse for avoiding love. With over twenty years between them, Jim and Juli Boeheim have spent over 27 loving years together. They continue to give back to the community through the Boeheim Foundation when they are not spending time on the basketball courts. We look forward to watching their children's sports careers blossom as they go through college and beyond.

