Briefly News takes a look at the beautiful home of former Miss World and South Africa Rolene Strauss

Strauss and her husband D’Niel revamped their home early this year and she took to Instagram to post about the home

The posts are attracting positive reactions and comments from her Instagram followers as they praise their view and tranquillity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Miss World and South Africa’s finest woman, Rolene Straus may be out of the spotlight but she is still a superstar. Briefly News looks at the stunning lady’s house.

According to The South African, Strauss and her husband, D’Niel, have been renovating their home since April 2021. It is an open secret that the woman and her hubby are revamping their space and that is evident when looking at the photos posted on Instagram.

Strauss is busy on her social media page and updating the developments as far as their home is concerned.

Briefly News looks at the life and home of former Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss. Image: @RoleneStrauss/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

The medical doctor was crowned Miss South Africa in 2014 and later became the third Mzansi woman to wear the Miss World crown in the same year.

Strauss followed the likes of Penelope Anne Coelen in 1958 and Anneline Kriel in 1974. The publication reports that the beautiful woman married businessman D’Niel Strauss in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Lindi_van_Heerden said:

“Love daai blou kleur! Stunning!”

@Col3082 said:

“The view is so beautiful.”

@GillyCar said:

“What a beautiful place, so tranquil.”

Miss SA releases self-authored book about bullying: #ShuduFindsHerMagic

In more Miss South Africa news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida is celebrating the release of her first-ever book.

The brainy beauty queen made the exciting announcement on her Twitter account, going on to reveal that she had written the book entirely herself. Heading online, @abigailmusida shared the wonderful news.

"There are some moments in your life which you dream about but then to see it in real life, something tangible, something to hold. Now, that is something! I am filled with so much pride and joy to present this book authored by myself…" she captioned the post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za