Miss South Africa 2021: Meet 3 of the Beautiful Top 10 Finalists

Organisers of the Miss SA 2021 pageant have just announced the competition's Top 10 finalists

Briefly News took a more intimate look at 3 contestants, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg and Moratwe Masima, all hoping for a chance at the crown

The highly-anticipated beauty pageant is scheduled for Saturday, 16 October, 2021

Organisers of the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant have just announced the Top 10 finalists hoping to win the coveted crown. The beautiful ladies were chosen by a panel of experts and are believed to be the best example of all Mzansi has to offer.

Cheneil Hartzenberg, Moratwe Masima and Catherine Groenewald are Miss SA 2021 Top 10 finalists. Images: @Official_MissSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This year's lineup features brainy South African beauties with vastly different backgrounds. Briefly News takes a close look at a few of the contestants and their interesting biographies.

Catherine Groenewald

Catherine Groenewald, 23, is from Constantia in Cape Town. The graphic designer is in her final year of a BCom in visual communications degree and has a passion for baking up sweet treats. During the lockdown, the resourceful lady founded her own online business called Delish Bakey.

Cheneil Hartzenberg

Hoping for her shot at the crown, Cheneil Hartzenberg, 24, is from the Gauteng province. The qualified commercial pilot currently works as a flight instructor and is studying for her airline transport pilot's licence. A woman of many talents, Hartzenberg also completed a digital marketing course at UCT.

Moratwe Masima

Moratwe Masima, 25, is Mzansi's resident doctor. The stunner is from Sandton, Gauteng and hopes to one day make her mark as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

The young woman would love to meet Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Arden as she is in awe of how she has handled the global pandemic and how the leader always puts the livelihood of her citizens first.

The Miss SA 2021 pageant is scheduled for Saturday, 16 October.

Miss SA releases self-authored book about bullying: #ShuduFindsHerMagic

In more Miss South Africa news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida is celebrating the release of her first-ever book. The brainy beauty queen made the exciting announcement on her Twitter account, going on to reveal that she had written the book entirely herself.

Heading online, @abigailmusida shared the wonderful news.

"There are some moments in your life which you dream about but then to see it in real life, something tangible, something to hold. Now, that is something! I am filled with so much pride and joy to present this book authored by myself…" she captioned the post.

The amazing new children's book follows Shudu as a young girl who found herself the victim of bullying. Finding her way, the brave little girl finally overcomes her struggles and learns to embrace the beautiful journey of life.

Musida's supporters headed to the comments section to show the beauty queen some love. Check out the comments below:

@moruno179 said:

"This deserves celebration Shudu, where can we find the book?"

@MasegoSebotsa said:

"They thought you were done!!! Kanti nix. Congratulations my Queen."

@Aluta2016 said:

"I'm teary. I'm going to buy this book for me and my daughter. Congratulations Sesi."

@HaileGhostWrit1 said:

"That God shows off when He shows up moment! The devil tried many tricks but you broke loose and through! Dear Abi, your journey to where you are is a story filled with resilience and hope, don’t take a single step back, never give the cooker of doubt the satisfaction! Much love."

@ARTshepoTsotets said:

"Congratulations are in order. When you sign your book' please can I also get the autograph."

