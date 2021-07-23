Miss SA Releases Self Authored Book About Bullying: #ShuduFindsHerMagic

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida has headed online to announce the release of her exciting new children's book

The semi-autobiographical tale follows Shudu as a bullied little girl who ultimately learns to find the light within herself

Fans of the beauty queen were certainly enthused by the news of the book release and headed to the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida is celebrating the release of her first-ever book. The brainy beauty queen made the exciting announcement on her Twitter account, going on to reveal that she had written the book entirely herself.

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida is releasing a children's book. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, @abigailmusida shared the wonderful news.

"There are some moments in your life which you dream about but then to see it in real life, something tangible, something to hold. Now, that is something! I am filled with so much pride and joy to present this book authored by myself…" she captioned the post.

The amazing new children's book follows Shudu as a young girl who found herself the victim of bullying. Finding her way, the brave little girl finally overcomes her struggles and learns to embrace the beautiful journey of life.

Musida's supporters headed to the comments section to show the beauty queen some love. Check out the comments below:

@moruno179 said:

"This deserves celebration Shudu,Where can we find the book?"

@MasegoSebotsa said:

"They thought you were done!!! Kanti nix Congratulations my Queen."

@Aluta2016 said:

"I'm teary. I'm going to buy this book for me and my daughter. Congratulations Sesi."

@HaileGhostWrit1 said:

"That God shows off when he shows up moment! The devil tried many tricks- but you broke loose and through! Dear Abi, your journey to where you are is a story filled with resilience and hope, don’t take a single step back, never give the cooker of doubt the satisfaction! Much Love."

@ARTshepoTsotets said:

"Congratulations are in order,When you sign your book's please can i also get the autograph."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Hulisane Ravele congratulates Miss SA on graduation amid controversy

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Hulisane Ravele has stepped up to show support to Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida. This comes after the beauty queen’s recent graduation was covered in a cloud of controversy.

Many felt that it was unfair that the pageant winner was allowed to graduate while other graduates were conferred their degrees in absentia.

Taking to social media, Hulisane posted:

“Congratulations on your graduation Queen @abigailmusida!”

Her post was met with support from fans of the reigning queen:

@loreign_lolo said:

“Sad generation and their misdirected anger want to spoil it for her, sis should enjoy every privilege that comes with her Miss SA title...Congratulations to our Queen.”

@shawn2k19 said:

“Congratulations to her!”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za