Hulisane Ravele congratulates Miss SA on graduation amid controversy

South African actress and radio personality Hulisane Ravele has congratulated Miss SA for attaining her post-graduate degree

After controversy erupted due to the beauty queen being allowed to attend her graduation ceremony, Ravele took to social media to show her support

Ravele's followers also joined in and congratulated Shudu for bagging her hard-earned degree from Wits University

Hulisane Ravele has stepped up to show support to Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida. This comes after the beauty queen’s recent graduation was covered in a cloud of controversy.

Many felt that it was unfair that the pageant winner was allowed to graduate while other graduates were conferred their degrees in absentia.

Taking to social media, Hulisane posted:

“Congratulations on your graduation Queen @abigailmusida!”

Her post was met with support from fans of the reigning queen:

@loreign_lolo said:

“Sad generation and their misdirected anger want to spoil it for her, sis should enjoy every privilege that comes with her Miss SA title...Congratulations to our Queen.”

@shawn2k19 said:

“Congratulations to her!”

Briefly News had previously reported that South Africans were up in arms following the news that Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida had been allowed to attend her very own graduation ceremony.

Mzansi reacts to Shudu Musida’s special graduation

While all other graduates were left to attend a virtual ceremony due to Level 4 lockdown restrictions, the local beauty queen was given the opportunity to receive her post-graduate certificate in person.

Heading to the Twitter streets under the hashtag #MissSA, South Africans shared their passionate opinions about the hotly contested incident.

Check out some of the comments below: @MphoMoalamedi said: "People are upset about this and rightfully so. All graduates put in the work and didn't even get their names read out during the virtual graduation ceremony, but she gets a special graduation. Yes, she is Miss SA, but she is a student like the rest. This smells of classism."

@SithaleKgaogelo said: "I am yet to see someone who to defend this Miss SA unfairness without accusing people of jealousy. You guys only hate privilege when it's politicians and their family members, anyone else you are fine. The anger should not be directed to her though, but Wits!"

@MikeDandala said: "Big ups to Wits University for showing Miss SA that she's most definitely Miss SA. What a great honour by the institution... Jealousy will kill y'all."

