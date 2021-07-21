Miss SA the Only Student to Receive a Graduation Ceremony, Mzansi Not Impressed

This week Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida received an in-person graduation ceremony, a privilege denied thousands of local graduates due to the lockdown restrictions

Naturally, many South Africans were left with a sour taste in their mouths due to what they feel is unfair treatment

Mzansi headed to the comments section under the hashtag #MissSA and shared their thoughts on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans are up in arms following the news that Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida had been allowed to attend her very own graduation ceremony.

While all other graduates were left to attend a virtual ceremony due to Level 4 lockdown restrictions, the local beauty queen was given the opportunity to receive her post-graduate certificate in person.

Miss SA just graduated from WITS University. Image: @MikeDandala/Twitter

Source: Twitter

under the hashtag #MissSA, South Africans shared their passionate opinions about the hotly contested incident.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MphoMoalamedi said:

"People are upset about this and rightfully so. All graduates put in the work and didn't even get their names read out during the virtual graduation ceremony, but she gets a special graduation. Yes, she is Miss SA, but she is a student like the rest. This smells of classism."

@GodessOshun said:

"You don’t get to graduate because you’re Miss SA, you get to graduate because you meet the minimum requirements to be conferred with your degree."

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"I am yet to see someone who to defend this Miss SA unfairness without accusing people of jealousy. You guys only hate privilege when it's politicians and their family members, anyone else you are fine. The anger should not be directed to her though, but Wits!"

@MikeDandala said:

"Big ups to Wits University for showing Miss SA that she's most definitely Miss SA. What a great honour by the institution... Jealousy will kill y'all."

@dumisane_ said:

"You are literally asking why Miss SA is being treated like Miss SA."

@JanVanPotgieter said:

"Some people are defending this Miss SA crap. If she was white y'all would've played the race card. It was kak of Wits to discriminate against other kids PERIOD!!"

@blkmotswana said:

"Everyone downplaying the outrage to Miss SA's live graduation clearly doesn't understand how brutal it is to work for a degree, especially when faced with impossible challenges. that single moment of being recognised, having your family there too means the world."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida graduates from Wits University

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufadzo Musida has once again proven that beauty and brains are a lethal combination, this time, as she graduated from Wits University.

Her newest crowning moment in the garb of academia came courtesy of her power-packed struts down the halls of academic excellence as she, like many of her peers at the institution on Tuesday, 20 July, celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony.

The Miss SA winner, however, had the special privilege of having her BA Honours degree in International Relations conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

While there were no physical graduation ceremonies held on the day – due to Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions – Musida found herself in the throes of an interview opportunity with the Vice-Chancellor; an opportunity she grabbed with her sparkling pageant crown in tow.

Musida, who spoke fondly of her great-grandmother, said the day was the culmination of a dream held dear by the late family matriarch.

"Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe District in Limpopo, Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success. How proud she would have been of me, her little Abi (I was known as Abigail as a child), who has earned this university degree," said Musida.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za