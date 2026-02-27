A Cape Town councillor shared a receipt showing how many units a tenant received after spending R100, sparking a heated debate online

The building's owner owes thousands in electricity debt, and the municipality has been deducting money from new electricity purchases

South Africans largely sided with the municipality, saying the system was working as it should and that the landlord, not the city, was to blame

A councillor in the Western Cape area. Images: @RoscoePalmZA

Source: Facebook

Cape Town GOOD Party councillor @RoscoePalmZA shared a photo of a receipt on 12 February 2026 showing how much electricity a tenant got. The person bought R100 worth of electricity at a Pick'n Pay store, only to receive 3.3 units. The reason was visible right on the slip: R89 of the R100 was automatically deducted toward an outstanding debt linked to the property, leaving only R11 to cover actual electricity units.

The building's owner carries a debt of R303,226.70 on the account. Councillor Palm used the post to call out what he described as an unaffordable city and a broken credit control policy that punishes tenants for their landlord's debt.

He added that the tenants in question were residents being evicted from District Six, and that the landlord had been racking up debt to force them out. He called it constructive eviction and said the DA-run administration was responsible for an increasingly unaffordable Cape Town.

While the councillor pointed the finger at the city, many South Africans who saw the post had a different take. Several people pointed out that the receipt showed the debt deduction and that the tenant, and not the city, needed to take the matter up with the landlord, who had allowed the account to reach that level.

SA defends the R100 receipt

Netizens came up to defend the municipality stating that the tenant was not cheated, as the amount was high due to arrears, and the receipt Facebook user @RoscoePalmZA shared was correct:

@Johan Steenkamp said:

"You have to pay outstanding debt. You only got electricity for R11. The rest is outstanding funds. Don't blame the municipality!"

@John Ramparsadh wrote:

"Well, that's the way your outstanding debt can be recovered. That's the smart way of doing it, smart meters."

@Prince Cloete laughed:

"😂 Take time to read your receipt properly. You will see they deducted R89 for a debt."

@Harry Hembly noted:

"This person owes the municipality over R300k 😮😢"

@Gareth Sargent explained:

"R11 for the 3.3 units, the other R89 went towards debt repayment."

@Manuel Madatt asked:

"How much do they owe on other utilities?"

@Grant Steed questioned:

"That outstanding amount looks more like penalties for tampering with your prepaid meter box... 🤔"

@Marie Ferreira added:

"Now prepaid company in Gauteng costs R200 for 1 unit."

