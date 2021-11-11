Jodha Akbar teasers for December 2021: The season finale is here!

Did you know that Jodha Akbar is a fictional take on actual events? The thrilling show remains one of the most beloved series on Zee World, and for a good reason. It is a drama set in the 16th Century following the political and religious habits of the Rajput Kingdom and the Mughal Empire. We see the love story of a royal arranged marriage unfold, as the two love birds change their kingdoms forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Full episodes on Zee World every Monday to Sunday at 20h00. Photo: @RashmiS48159079

Source: UGC

In the Jodha Akbar teasers for December, Salim and Mann are set to get married. However, it appears that Anarkali is getting more of his attention than his fiancee! Jodha has a business proposal that has Jahal very impressed, but Ruks is determined to make her fail at every turn. Get a glimpse at these teasers that show how things spiral from bad to worse.

Jodha Akbar December 2021 teasers

Jodha Akbar was initially produced and aired from 2013 to 2015 and then returned to Zee World in March 2020. Get a glimpse of what to expect in the season finale here!

War invades the Mughal Empire. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Thursday, 1st December 2021

Jodha is concerned about Salim, who is preventing soldiers from abducting Anarkali from Agra. She later decides to look in on Anarkali and finds her sobbing.

Elsewhere, Ruks asks Anarkali to dance at Salim and Mann's event but she gets injured. Later on, Daniyal spots Salim and Anarkali sharing an intimate kiss; she tells Mann what she saw.

Friday, 2nd December 2021

As Madhev vows to murder Salim and Jahal, Mann walks in on Salim massaging Anarkali's feet. As soon as Jodha spots Anarkali, he refuses to put mehndi on Mann's hand while Murad hands Shahab a key to the jail so that he can escape.

Elsewhere, Anarkali prepares Mann to get married as Jodha eavesdrops on Madhev instructing goons to murder Salim in his room; what will she do next?

Saturday, 3rd December 2021

As Madhev plans an attack on Salim, Jodha rescues him and lands himself in cuffs. After Salim and Mann tie the knot, Murad takes the life of Shahab.

Meanwhile, Jodha has a plan to export spices to profit the farmers and tells Jahal about it. Jahal is impressed, and she is placed in charge of the project. However, Ruks schemes to ruin her success.

Sunday, 4th December 2021

Ruks is envious when Jodha receives a trade stamp from Jahal, and to get her revenge; she leaves the spice storage room open so that they all get soaked.

Quick thinking Jodha meets up with the farmers to give her whatever spices remained, and she is successful ahead of the deadline - infuriating Ruks further. Later on, the English ambassador links up with Murad to pit him against Jahal by informing him they will help him get the kingship if he goes against Jahal.

The position of the queen is in jeopardy, and her faith is tested. Will she convert to Islam to keep her crown? GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 5th December 2021

Sultan Mirza tells Jahal to arrange the marriage of one of his daughters to Murad. Meanwhile, the English ambassador gives Murad the green light to begin their trap for Jahal. Jodha is dubious about this meeting, but Jahal and Ruks are not.

Later on, Ruks wants a large sum of money from her, but she refuses to give it, making her scheme once more on how to ruin her life. Elsewhere, Murad is on his way to carry out the plan against Jahal.

Tuesday, 6th December 2021

Ruks takes her revenge by torching all the spices; a concerned Jodha tells Todha to find out who is ruining the spices. Elsewhere, Jahal drinks poisoned wine from the Englishmen as Ruks destroys Jahal's letter to Jodha.

At the same time, Jodha is concerned about Jahal's well being and decides to visit him; before she leaves, she tells Hamida, Salima and Ruks where she is off to.

Wednesday, 7th December 2021

Jodha and Rahim dress up like commoners to look for Jahal; their first stop is a goon haven. Meanwhile, Ruks makes fake copies of Salima's documents, and later on, an oblivious Salima mails the fake ones!

Soon after, Nisar puts poison in Jahal's cup once more while Jodha is shocked when she sees Murad and Nisar together. This is because she has killed an Englishman who tried to sleep with her.

Thursday, 8th December 2021

Jodha and Rahim run away as Moti and Nisaar's men chase after them - she tells Rahim everything about Murad.

Later, Jodha discovers Ruks is behind all the chaos on the farm, and she locks her in the house after slapping her. Soon after, Murad comes clean to her about his misdeeds and asks for her forgiveness.

The king formally announces his intentions to divorce his queen in front of the court. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 9th December 2021

Jahal is excited and shocked when he sees Jodha; she reveals what he has been through as Murad lies to the Englishmen about his plan to murder both of them.

Soon after, Murad, Jahal, Rahim and Jodha are in a tight battle with Nisar's cronies. Finally, Nisar tries to come to terms that Murad stabbed him in the back while Jodha and Jahal get comfortable after the long battle.

Saturday, 10th December 2021

Jahal, Jodha, Rahim and Murad reach Agra without a hitch, where Salima gives Murad the cold shoulder for betraying them.

Soon after, Jahal sends Murad to Paten to atone for his mistakes while a devastated Ruks is shipped off to Kabul. Later on, Salima Murad, as Jodha, begs Jahal to pardon Ruks' behaviour.

Sunday, 11th December 2021

Jahal has a romantic gesture in store for Jodha - a coin with her name engraved while Ruks tries making amends with her. Later on, Jahal speaks highly of the object of his affection as they look back at how far they have come.

She refuses his request for a divorce. Will this have dire consequences? GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jahal

Madhev is intent on murdering him, as the Englishmen try and prevent him from becoming king. However, he is impressed by the spice business idea, and later the Sultan wants him to arrange a marriage for one of his daughters. The assassination attempt on him fails, and he later declares his affection for Jodha.

Murad

Soon after giving Shahab keys to escape the prison, he murders him. The Englishmen try to recruit him to run against Jahal for kingship. He helps them poison him but later betrays the Englishmen. Jahal sends him to Paten to atone for his mistakes.

From the Jodha Akbar teasers above, it is evident that the episodes are more thrilling than ever before. Catch the soapie's full episodes on Zee World every Monday to Sunday at 20h00.

READ ALSO: Elif 2 teasers for December 2021: Tugce learns that Elif is her sister

Briefly.co.za recently published the Elif 2 teasers for December.

Tugce is unhappy when she learns that Elif is her sister because she will take away some of her dad's love. Meanwhile, Nurten and Gonca have plans to sell Elif. So, how will Elif handle all that is going on? Read on!

Source: Briefly.co.za