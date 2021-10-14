My Heart Knows Teasers for November 2021: Will Kalyani overcome?

My Heart Knows on Zee World is a new Indian soap that proves that love can grow out of hatred. It discusses how a teenage girl blames her stepmother for the woes that befall her after her mother dies and the father is imprisoned. My Heart Knows teasers for November highlight how different entities, who bring the drama alive, pursue love and vendetta.

My Heart Knows series highlights for November discuss Ahusaheb's attempts at making life difficult for Anupriya and Kalyani. On the other hand, Kalyani comes home to meet her stepmom, Anupriya, devastated, and she is determined to help her get better. But, unfortunately, Atharv proves to be another kind of thorn that she must tear out of her skin because of his frivolous accusation. Join us as we unravel more of the nail biting action!

My Heart Knows teasers for November 2021

If you are a lover of Indian dramas, then you have something to look forward to on Zee World from Monday through Friday. In this month's show, Atharv's decision to lie about being in love with Kalyani lands the latter in significant trouble than she already has. Also, Anupriya's condition leads to mysterious behaviours that may scare the faint-hearted. Get more details below:

Episode 12 - Monday, 1st of November, 2021

Rao Saheb accuses Anupriya of pushing Madhuri to suicide, while Kalyani enters Anupriya's house and discovers bloodstains on the ground in front of the latter's room. Kalyani demands answers from the family members, but their responses are incoherent.

Episode 13 - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Kalyani attempts to prevent Anupriya from doing some bad things, but she gets hurt by her instead. Unfortunately, the villagers gather at Deshmukh for a "Darshan" in the goddess Anupriya, behaving wildly while dancing as someone possessed. Kalyani helps her regain her senses. However, Ahilya and the rest do not agree with her intervention.

Episode 14 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Aau Saheb asks Kalyani to go to Pune. At home, a priest visits Anupriya and informs her of the importance of meeting Aau Saheb because Kalyani's life could be in danger as a result. In addition, the priest provides her with a talisman to protect Kalyani. But, unfortunately, Kalyani's bus involves in an accident after a while.

Episode 15 - Thursday, 4th of November, 2021

Aau Saheb chases Anupriya out of the house. Nevertheless, the social worker who comes home with Kalyani while giving kudos for her bravery suspects that someone in the family knows about Kalyani's human trafficking experience. Then, Kalyani promises to avenge Anupriya's woes at the hand of the Deshmukh household.

Episode 16 - Friday, 5th of November, 2021

Ahusaheb wants to do away with Kalyani by marrying her off, but the plan does not work because she is less than 18 years. Meanwhile, someone drops a crumpled love letter for Kalyani at midnight, and she attempts to trail the individual.

Episode 17 - Monday, 8th of November, 2021

Everyone is bewildered by Atharv's revelation of the love between himself and Kalyani, unknown to them that it was all a lie. However, Anupriya and Malhar trust that Kalyani is telling the truth and innocent of the accusation while members of the family believe Atharv's version more.

Elsewhere, Atharv hatches a plan to run away with his girlfriend while vowing to get his pound of flesh from Kalyani since she intruded on his private life.

Episode 18 - Tuesday, 9th of November, 2021

Kalyani decides that the best way to reveal Atharv's lies is to bring the relationship with his actual girlfriend to the open. Meanwhile, Atharv manages to get wind of Kalyani's plan and forcefully collects the evidence that may expose him.

Episode 19 - Wednesday, 10th of November, 2021

Kalyani successfully collects the fixed deposit at the bank because she now has concrete evidence that Anupriya is not dead. Elsewhere, Kalyani attempts to know who is going to Mumbai with Atharv; she suspects that he would be in the company of his girlfriend.

Kalyani

Kalyani is a teenager who must take the role of an adult to stop some bad things from happening. She knows something is amiss when she discovers blood around a close associate's room. Kalyani's efforts at helping her friend regain her senses gets her in trouble with some people. A bus accident and a narrow escape from human traffickers are some of the hurdles she must cross. Nevertheless, getting rid of her through marriage is futile since she is yet to be 18 years old.

Anupriya

Anupriya seems to be in trouble after she begins to display strange behaviours, and it takes the assistance of a caring friend to get better. However, this does not come easily because she ends up injuring her benefactor in the process. Anupriya's troubles doubled after being sent out of her house; however, she defends a close associate who was wrongly accused. Nevertheless, the fact that she is still alive helps someone to be able to claim some cash in the bank.

My Heart Knows teasers for November 2021 foreshadows the difficulties that some notable characters must face in their attempts to seek out the truth. From My Heart Knows full story, the show is becoming one of the most interesting series out there at the moment and a must-watch if you seek edutainment.

