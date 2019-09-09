Hlubi Mboya has a steely determination to explore her potential to the maximum and achieve things beyond the limitations society places on women. The South African actress and global AIDS ambassador won the SAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 after featuring in Dora's Peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hlubi Mboya is a storm to recon in South Africa's acting industry. Photo: @Hlubi Mboya Arnold

Source: Facebook

Hlubi Mboya's obsession with the gym, passion for theatre, and commitment as an HIV/AIDS ambassador bring out her endearing personality and purpose in life. r.

Hlubi Mboya's profile summary

Full Name: Hlubi Mboya-Arnold

Hlubi Mboya-Arnold Date of birth: 2nd March 1978

2nd March 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Residence: South Africa

South Africa Education: Rustenburg High School

Rustenburg High School Profession: Actress and philanthropist

Actress and philanthropist Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Parents: Mr and Mrs Mboya

Mr and Mrs Mboya Siblings: 3

3 Notable relatives: The late Nomakula Kuli Roberts (sister) and Prof Mzobanzi Mboya (uncle)

The late Nomakula Kuli Roberts (sister) and Prof Mzobanzi Mboya (uncle) Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kirsten Arnold

Kirsten Arnold Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Religion: Christianity

Christianity Net worth: $1 million to $5 million (approx)

$1 million to $5 million (approx) Instagram: @hlubimboya1

@hlubimboya1 Facebook: Hlubi Mboya Arnold

Hlubi Mboya Arnold Twitter: @HlubiMboya

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hlubi Mboya's biography

Hlubi Mboya and her sister, Nomakula Makwela Mboya (Kuli Roberts), were born in South Africa. Their parents left them with their maternal grandmother, Lawukazi Makwela, to further their studies abroad.

The actress leaning her chin on her hands. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

Their maternal grandparents (the Nabe-Makwelas) were part of an entrepreneurial clan and owned grocery stores around the Cape Flats. Since Hlubi could not adapt to the separation, their parents sent for her after settling in Washington, USA.

After earning their degrees, the couple returned to Mzansi in 1994 with two more children (Siyanda and Thabi). Hlubi and Kuli had an emotional reunion at the airport after spending years apart.

How old is Hlubi Mboya?

Hlubi Mboya's age is 44 years as of 2022. The actress was born on 2nd March 1978 and attended Rustenburg Girls' High School in Cape Town.

Parents

Hlubi Mboya's father was an assistant dean at the University of Cape Town. Her mother's name is Nothemba, but information about her occupation is currently off the record.

Who is Hlubi Mboya-Arnold's husband?

The actress and Kirsten Arnold (a financial consultant) have been married since November 2015 and have two children. The two have been married for over 6 years but have been together for more than 19 years.

The actress' wedding with Arnold

Since Mzansi was curious to know how it happened, Hlubi Mboya's wedding photos were all over social media and blogs.

Mboya wearing a black face mask. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

The couple had a beautiful traditional ceremony, where Hlubi Mboya's husband and the best man wore red and green Scottish Kilts, respectively.

Meanwhile, the actress graced her big day in a traditional Xhosa bridal outfit (a white designer dress with black stripes) and a headpiece. A bagpipe instrumentalist played Arnold's clan's anthem while he and his groomsmen waited for the bride.

His best man, Dirk Fourie, revealed how the groom was smitten with the actress whenever he saw her on the Isidingo soapie. Arnold would ask Fourie to lower his voice and raise the TV's volume whenever she was on screen.

Fred Eboka designed the actress' dress for the reception. Part of the reception's décor were photographs of Hlubi and Kirsten's family hung from a tree to symbolize family, heritage and the future.

The couple rehearsed a special dance for their reception's entrance song, Vulindlela by Brenda Fassie, but the groom's love for dance took over him. Hlubi delightedly joined him when he broke into a dance of his own.

The couple went skiing in the French Alps several months after their wedding. Only close friends and family received invitations to the private ceremony.

Arnold's family members are Athol Fugard (dad), Sheila Meiring Fugard (mum), and Truida Louw (sibling). Meanwhile, Hlubi Mboya's children's names are unknown.

Career history

Hlubi attending an event in yellow boots and a matching dress maxi-dress. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

Hlubi became famous after acting as the HIV positive Nandipha Sithole on Isidingo. The Nandipha role gave Hlubi the chance to travel all around Africa as an AIDS ambassador.

Her most memorable trips were to Zambia and Tanzania. Hlubi made her debut in the film sector in 2006 by featuring in a short movie called Shogun Khumalo is Dying and more projects afterwards.

In November 2008, she and Khutso Khunou participated in SABC2'S Strictly Come Dancing Season 5 as dancing partners. Here is a list of Hlubi Mboya's movies and TV shows:

Shogun Khumalo is Dying

A Small Town Called Descent

How to Steal 2 Million

Death Race 3: Inferno

Making a Killing

Avenged

Dora's Peace

I am All Girls

Hector and the Search for Happiness

Behind the Name Season 1

Season 1 Is That a Fact? Season 1

Season 1 Isidingo Season 1

Season 1 It's Complicated Season 2

Season 2 Jacob's Cross Season 5

Season 5 Mfolozi Street Season 1 and 2

Season 1 and 2 Mzansi Love Season 2

Season 2 Rhythm City Season 1

Season 1 Strictly Come Dancing Season 5

Season 5 The Docket Season 1

Season 1 The Search: E! Host South Africa Season 1

Season 1 Zaziwa Season 1

The actress' battling ropes exercises reduce belly fat. Photo: @Hlubi Mboya Arnold

Source: Facebook

Magazine appearances

The actress has also featured in numerous multinational magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and True Love, mainly as a fitness enthusiast or AIDS ambassador. She was the first Black woman outside Elle magazine's modelling circle to appear on its cover page.

Nominations and awards

The actress was nominated for the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap. She also received the Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film and SAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The demise of Hlubi's sister

Hlubi's sister, Kuli Roberts, was a well-known television presenter, fashion and beauty tabloid journalist, actress and author in South Africa. Kuli Roberts collapsed and died at around 1900hrs on 9th February 2022 while filming her new show.

Hlubi's sister was married to Beyers Roberts (a UK expat and musician). She left behind two children named India Tembela (a teacher) and Laeun Roberts (UK-based software engineer).

Kuli Roberts never remarried after separating from Beyers. She presented many TV shows, including SABC1's The Real Goboz and What Not To Wear on SABC2.

Kuli also starred alongside Connie Ferguson in The Queen series and was once an editor for Drum, Sunday World, Pace, and You magazines.

The Mboyas, close friends, and Roberts' schoolmates and colleagues held a private memorial service at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, on the East Rand.

Who is older between Kuli Roberts and Hlubi Mboya?

Hlubi is younger than Kuli, since the latter was born on 16th December 1972. While Hlubi is 44 years old as of 2022, Nomakula would celebrate her 50th birthday in December if she were alive.

Where is Hlubi Mboya now?

She is in South Africa trying to cope with her sister's death. The actress is hanging in there while taking her healing process one step at a time. She shared on Instagram that feeling the pain is the best way to heal instead of smoking, drinking or eating it away.

Hlubi Mboya's pictures

Hlubi Mboya's Instagram and Facebook accounts have beautiful photos of her. She also uses the pages to promote other stars. You can tell a bit about the actress' personality from these images:

1. The actress is proud of her skin

Hlubi wearing a beautiful African tribal face paint on her smooth and glowing chocolate skin. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

The actress looks calm and confident in her glowing skin. Moreover, the Ankara headpiece and traditional beaded necklaces form a balanced match with her smooth and spotless chocolate complexion.

2. She is stylish and trendy

Mboya donning a designer dress adorned with feathers. Photo: @hlubimboya1o

Source: Instagram

The picture captures Hlubi in a somewhat reflective mood. Only she knows what was on her mind while posing for the camera.

3. Hlubi is athletic and sporty

The actress holding onto the edge of the swimming pool. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

The actress' love for sports is versatile. Besides being a gym enthusiast, she is a skilled swimmer. Her outstanding personality makes people wonder how many more sports she can play.

4. She would never trade her culture for anything

Hlubi and Arnold in traditional wedding attire. Photo: @hlubimboya1

Source: Instagram

The doek is the original symbol of African beauty. The lady loves her culture and will never shy away from showing it off.

Hlubi Mboya has a lively and bubbly personality, and the explosion of positive energy that comes out of her is infectious. The actress is a perfect example of public figures the world needs to inspire future generations of women.

READ ALSO: Who is Lauren Summer? Age, height, boyfriend, pictures, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Lauren Summer's bio. The American freelance runway and editorial model is famous for posting revealing pictures on IG. She has over 2.6 million followers as of March 2022. Lauren gained fame during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.

The match was momentarily stopped when she and her friends flashed their breasts to promote their online magazine called Shagmag. As a result, the girls were removed from the stadium, and Lauren was banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums.

Source: Briefly News