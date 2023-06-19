How many children does Drew Sangster have with her long-term boyfriend, Romeo?

Romeo Miller's long-term girlfriend, Drew Sangster, significantly impacted his life after giving birth to their two daughters. Romeo, who had been private about his relationship, opened up about the dynamics of their relationship, putting Drew on the spot. Who is Drew Sangster?

Drew Sangster and Romeo Miller went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2020. Photo: @Drew Sangster on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In one of the interviews, Romeo opened up about Drew Sangster wooing him with love notes and books. The significance of the relationship is in Romeo's confession about staying single for four years before meeting Drew. Go through these details as they shed more light on them.

Drew Sangster's profile summary and bio

Full name Drew Sangster Gender Female Date of birth 6th March 1991 Age 32 years ( as of June 2023) Birthday 6th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth USA Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 168 cm or 5'6" Weight 70 kg or 154 lbs Body measurements 34-24-26 inches Relationship status Dating Partner Romeo Miller Children 2 (River Rose Miller and Winter Snoh Miller) Famous as Romeo Miller's girlfriend Social media Instagram

Drew Sangster's age

Drew (aged 32 years as of June 2023) was born on 6th March 1991. Details about her family and upbringing are not publicly available. Drew Sangster's nationality is presumed to be American.

Drew Sangster and Romeo

Drew Sangster is Romeo Miller's girlfriend. The couple went public with their relationship in 2020 after spending Thanksgiving together. Miller shared the news on his Instagram account on 27th November 2020.

Romeo first discussed his relationship with Sangster on The Mix on Fox Soul, saying,

I have been single, single for like four years. I told God no matter how good I think someone is, I will let Him reveal who He knows is good for me.

He mentioned that Sangster sent him a book every month of the pandemic. She also wrote him 138 reasons why she was happy their paths crossed.

The couple has been careful not to let the public in too much in their romance, and Romeo is often quoted saying,

Growing up in this industry, I have always learned the importance and the balance of having my privacy, especially when it comes to dating.

As a believer, Romeo trusted God more than his instincts to reveal the right romantic partner for him. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Drew Sangster's spouse

Romeo Miller, Drew Sangster's partner, is a childhood music star popularly known as Lil Romeo. He is also known for being Master P and Sonya C's son.

Romeo rose to fame for his hit song, My Baby, and his 2001 album, Lil' Romeo. He was also featured on Romeo! The show aired on Nickelodeon between 2003 and 2006 and catapulted him to fame. His most recent project entailed being the cohost of The Mix o Fox Soul.

Is Romeo Miller married?

No, he is engaged to his girlfriend and mother to his daughters, Drew Sangster. Romeo confirmed his relationship status in February 2022, saying,

I keep my private life away from everything, but I am engaged. When you have a kid, you have to do what is right. I am about to be somebody’s husband. You are the first person to know that outside of the family.

Drew Sangster's daughters' name

Romeo announced the birth of their daughter on 14th February 2022, and Miller shared a photo on Romeo Miller's Instagram celebrating his baby, saying,

It has been hard to hold this in, but we must ensure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey.

On 16th March 2023, Romeo announced the birth of their second daughter, Winter Snoh Miller. He captioned the Instagram post, saying,

My tribe is growing. I introduce my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter, WINTER SNOH MILLER! My heart is full, knowing my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of 2! I’ve accomplished many things, but becoming a father is the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3.

On Christmas day in 2020, Miller revealed how he surprised Sangster with a getaway to The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in California for her birthday. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Drew Sangster's net worth

Drew has not publicly disclosed what she does for a living. Therefore, details about her net worth are inaccessible. Romeo Miller's net worth is approximately $5 million, earned from his career as a singer, actor, fashion designer, rapper, model, basketball player, entrepreneur and athlete.

Dre Sangster prefers living away from the limelight; her social media account is private. Nonetheless, her partner, Romeo, speaks highly of her and their babies.

READ ALSO: The life story of Nina Alu, wife of singer and actor Iggy Pop

Briefly.co.za compiled Nina Alus's story. She is best known as Iggy Pop's third wife. Iggy Pop is a renowned singer and actor often recognised as the Godfather of Punk.

Despite her husband's career success and fame, Nina prefers a private life. Nonetheless, we compiled her biography after collecting information after surfing the internet.

Source: Briefly News