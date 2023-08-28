Elijah Wood's brother, Zachariah Wood, is also an actor

Zachariah Wood is popularly known as the older brother of American actor Elijah Wood. He is the only wood sibling who had a career in the entertainment industry as an actor. After his Baywatch role, he followed his passion for gaming, which marked the end of his acting career.

Zachariah Wood's brother, Elijah Wood, attends the No Man of God cast dinner at Nearly Ninth in New York City. Photo: Thomas Concordia.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving acting, Zachariah has focused on game development. He has worked for Midway Games, a company responsible for developing games like Mortal Kombat, Rampage and Cruis'n. He is the Lead External Producer for Iron Galaxy Studios' new game Rumbleverse.

Zachariah's profile summary and bio

Full name Zachariah Nathaniel Wood Also known as Zach Wood Gender Male Date of birth 1947 Age 49 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms 74 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blue Occupation Former actor, game developer

Zachariah Wood's age

Zachariah was born in 1974 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Although his full date of birth is unknown, his year of birth ascertains he is 49 years old as of 2023.

Zachariah Wood's movies

Elijah's older brother has never been cast in any movie but a television series. He played the role of Gary in one episode of Baywatch in 1992 and left acting for his true passion, gaming.

Zachariah Wood's net worth

Zachariah's net worth is a mystery to the Internet. However, reports state that his brother Elijah has a net worth estimated at $20 million from his acting career. Elijah is famous for his role of Frodo Baggins in Lord of The Rings and has an impressive list of acting credits.

Is Zachariah Wood in a relationship?

His dating history is unknown, suggesting that he is not in a relationship or might be keeping his personal life away from the media, as Naija News states.

Are Zach Woods and Elijah Wood related?

Actor Zach Woods attends a discussion of the film Downhill at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff.

Source: Getty Images

Zach Woods and Elijah Wood are not related. Their last names sound similar. Thus, people might think they are related. Zach is a Jewish-American actor and comedian best known for starring in The Office, Silicon Valley and Playing House.

Does Elijah Wood have a twin brother?

The famous actor does not have a twin brother. Besides his older brother Zachariah, he has a sister named Hannah Wood, who is also in the entertainment industry as an actress.

Does Elijah Wood have a kid?

Elijah has two kids with Danish film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved. In 2019, he welcomed his son and his daughter in 2021. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Elijah said,

"We've got a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early and starting the day."

Does Elijah Wood look like Daniel Redcliffe?

Elijah Wood looks like Daniel Redcliffe. Sources mention that the two are often confused with one another by fans. Daniel has admitted that he once signed an autograph for a fan after he was mistaken for being Elijah.

Elijah Wood's movies

Elijah Wood has an impressive list of movie and television credits, some of which have bagged him nominations and awards.

2023: Yellowjackets as Walter

as Walter 2023: I'm a Virgo as Studious Guy

as Studious Guy 2021: No Man of God as Bill Hagmaier

as Bill Hagmaier 2018-2020: Star Wars Resistance as Jace Rucklin

as Jace Rucklin 2019: Darrylgon as Elijah

as Elijah 2019: Come to Daddy as Norval Greenwood

as Norval Greenwood 2016: The Trust as Waters

as Waters 2014: Set Fire to the Stars as John Malcolm Brinnin

as John Malcolm Brinnin 2014: Open Windows as Nick Chambers

as Nick Chambers 2014: Cooties as Clint

Elijah Wood attends the Come to Daddy screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Zachariah Wood has made his gaming career successful even though he left the acting world. Some aspects of his life have remained anonymous because he prefers living out of the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Johnny Knoxville’s net worth in 2023: The Jackass actor’s earnings

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing Johnny Knoxville’s earnings. The article reports that Knoxville has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2023. This reflects that his on-screen natural talent and zeal are paying off well.

The American stunt performer, actor, screenwriter and producer is best known for starring in Jackass, Men in Black II and Walking Tall. With a career spanning over three decades, Knoxville has accumulated a bulk of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News