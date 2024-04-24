Limpopo superstar Makhadzi will be making her TV acting debut on e. TV’s new drama series Isiphetho

Makhadzi has asked her fans to support her by tuning in on Thursday, 25 April, as she will appear on the episode

Sugar Sugar hitmaker Makhadzi shared a trailer from the episode, and her fans are amped up about it

Makhadzi is making major career moves. The star will be appearing on a new e.TV telenovela and she will star as herself.

Makhadzi has given fans a taste of what they can expect from her role on e.TV’s ‘Isiphetho’. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Singer Makhadzi to appear on e.TV soapie

Limpopo superstar Makhadzi is proving that she is more than just an amazing singer and dancer. The singer is putting her acting skills to the test and will be making her TV acting debut on e. TV’s new drama series Isiphetho.

Makhadzi has pleaded with her fans to support her by tuning in on Thursday, 25 April, as that will be the episode she appears in.

"I am so excited about this good news. Please switch on your. From the world stage to camera lights action. Catch me on eTV’s ISIPHETHO Destiny this Thursday 18:30."

Makhadzi fans laud her

Fans of the Sugar Sugar hitmaker, Makhadzi, expressed their excitement as she shared the trailer from the episode. To say they are amped up about it would be an understatement.

kellymar133:

"Haiiiboooo, you are flying towards everything, Queen."

k_mooketsi:

"I'm not a TV person, but for this one I am on! Congratulations."

mukololowahakutama:

"Superstar coming for everything."

_adivhaho:

"I knew it, it’s about time. You have been acting all along, and you damn good at it yaaaaas."

just_lyricalvane:

"Yesss this is what I know you for."

ndlaminitiyani:

"Can't wait. My gorgeous."

tkthabang2944:

"I will always support you no matter what."

Makhadzi announces new collaboration

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi shared that she has a collaboration with Nigerian star Iyanya and SA’s Prince Benza. The song will be for her upcoming EP, generating excitement among fans.

Makhadzi also expressed disappointment and said Diamond Platinumz and Davido ignored her for collaborations.

Source: Briefly News